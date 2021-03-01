Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY

One year since New York State's first Covid-19 case was identified, the recent data on the virus keeps trending in the right direction, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The state's Covid-19 positive test rate for Sunday was 3.6% while the average test rate for the seven-day period ending on Sunday was 3.1%, Cuomo's office announced Monday.

In the five-county Western New York region, Sunday's positive rate was 3.9% but the seven-day, rolling average – considered a more accurate measure – was 1.89% as of Sunday. That's the same percentage as of Saturday and the region's lowest rate since Oct. 29.

Statewide, the number of patients hospitalized for the virus rose by 48 to 5,307 as of Sunday. In Western New York, 190 patients were hospitalized on Sunday, the lowest number since Nov. 16 and a continued decline from the all-time high of 548 on Dec. 10.

The state had 6,235 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 1,636,680. Eighty New Yorkers, including two in Erie County, died from the virus, bringing the total to 38,557.

