Covid-19 cases climb in Erie County, but hospitalization rate remains relatively low

New cases of Covid-19 in Erie County have been climbing by double-digit percentages every week since mid-July. Last week saw a 20% increase in cases over the prior week. In fact, with new cases starting to surpass 1,000 a week, the numbers are at their highest levels since early May.

So why aren't we seeing local and state leaders impose the same economic shutdowns and capacity restrictions that existed back then?

Because in early May, Erie County was reporting 200 patients with Covid-19 in hospital beds. But as of this past Sunday, fewer than half that number have been hospitalized. Over the past week, the county's hospitalization figures have hovered between 88 and 98 cases a day.

A similar pattern is playing out at the regional and state levels.

The bottom line: Because more county residents are vaccinated, fewer people are suffering serious illnesses and fewer are dying due to the virus.

Erie County mandates masks for all students and staff this school year Key among the new school reopening mandates is that everyone has to wear a mask inside schools and on buses.

Of the 210 people who have died of Covid-19 since April, 92% were not fully vaccinated prior to infection, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday on Twitter.