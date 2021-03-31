Covid-19 cases are up, especially among young adults

Those data show that the pace of vaccinations continues to accelerate – but not nearly as quickly as the rate of new infections. Average daily cases are up more than 70% in the past two weeks, an unanticipated jump that experts attribute to some combination of pandemic fatigue, economic reopening and the spread of more transmissible variants.

But the past three months of case data from the Erie County Department of Health, the only local jurisdiction to report the ages and ZIP codes of confirmed Covid-19 patients, reveal a sharp divergence in infection trends between younger and older residents. Since early March, new cases among 20-somethings more than doubled, for instance. By comparison, elderly residents in their 70s and 80s – among the most at-risk of severe complications – saw a far more moderate uptick, from 104 to 145 weekly cases.

As public hears mixed message, trendlines overshadow better news about vaccine At a time when vaccine availability is becoming more plentiful, so is bad news coming out of Erie County – and the greater region – regarding confirmed Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Younger people in their 20s and 30s also make up a larger proportion of New York State hospitalizations now than they did at the height of the second wave, according to a report published Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Services. So, too, do people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, many of whom only recently became eligible for vaccination.