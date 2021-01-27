Covid-19 case counts are falling, but the future is still unclear

These declines are consistent with trends across New York and the country. Statewide, new cases have dropped from an average of more than 16,000 cases per day in early January to just over 13,100 per day now. Nationally, new cases have fallen almost a third over the past two weeks, with some of the largest drops occurring in recent hotspot states, such as California and Arizona.

But as a number of leading epidemiologists have cautioned, it is still too early to predict with any certainty that these gains will last. Two new variants of the virus that causes Covid-19 have been shown to spread more widely than the variants currently common in the U.S. This spring’s trajectory will depend, in part, on how widely those and other strains spread, and how quickly Americans are vaccinated against them. In the U.K., where scientists discovered the B117 variant in December, the strain is one suspected cause for a dramatic uptick in cases that month in the southeast and London.