Covid-19 case closes Niagara Falls DMV office
Niagara DMV

People wait in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lockport, before DMVs shut down due to Covid-19.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Niagara Falls will be closed this week because one of the eight staff members tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the rest of the eight-member staff into quarantine.

Jastrzemski

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said one employee called in sick Friday and took a Covid-19 test. After Jastrzemski learned it was positive, contact tracing showed all the other employees has been in close contact with that worker.

Everyone who had an appointment at the Falls DMV was sent an email offering to shift their appointment to North Tonawanda or Lockport, or to postpone it until next week.

"We have redeployed staff to help ensure that anyone who booked an appointment in Niagara Falls can show up at the same time to either Lockport or North Tonawanda and we can handle their transaction," Jastrzemski said.

The Niagara Falls office is to reopen Jan. 25.

It would have been closed Monday anyway because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

