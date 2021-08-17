 Skip to main content
Covid-19 at 'substantial' rate of spread in Allegany County
featured

Vaccine (copy)
Robert Kirkham

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Covid-19 is spreading through Allegany County at a "substantial" rate, the county Health Department announced Tuesday, with most recent cases driven by close household contacts.

This marks an increase in the transmission rate from the previous "moderate" level to substantial, which is measured by federal health officials as between 50 and 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 county residents.

During the period between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11, Allegany County reported 26 positive cases, or 56.4 per 100,000 residents. 

"The majority of positive cases in Allegany County have been household transmissions. This means one or more people in the household are positive and pass Covid on to others in the household," the department said in a statement. "Allegany County residents living in a household with a positive case should, if possible, practice social distancing, wear a mask, use a different bathroom, and clean and sanitize after the person in isolation."

