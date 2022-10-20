Covanta looking to take in additional 150 tons of trash per day at Niagara transfer site

A New Jersey-based company wants to accept four times more garbage at a transfer facility on Quarry Road in the Town of Niagara that currently takes in 50 tons per day of industrial and commercial waste.

Covanta Environmental Solutions has requested to take up to 200 tons of waste per day and stay open until 10 p.m. six days per week in a recent application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Truck traffic at the site would likely double from 10 to 20 trucks per day, if the DEC grants the permit change, company officials said.

The company plans to build a new 4,200-square-foot building with a drum shredder and a steel-lined concrete waste “solidification pit.”

A company spokeswoman said the waste that comes into the transfer site is from “local industrial communities,” and most of it will end up at Covanta’s incinerator on Energy Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

Covanta spokeswoman Nicolle K. Robles emailed a prepared statement to The Buffalo News saying the company’s permit modification request is “intended to improve service offerings to the local communities via increased operating hours and daily volume.”

“There will be little to no material change in the form of non-hazardous industrial waste we receive under this permit,” the statement reads. “Being a good neighbor is important to us; that’s why we have been in active and transparent communications with the Town of Niagara through this process. This permit modification will have no foreseeable impacts on the nearby community.”

Robles declined to be more specific about where the waste was being generated and how much of it will be incinerated or landfilled in Niagara County.

The transfer facility is located at 8335 Quarry Road in an area zoned as light industrial. The town planning board in September approved Covanta’s preliminary site plan. The DEC received a permit modification application on Oct. 5.

The Niagara Town Board on Tuesday tabled three measures related to the proposed changes, including the scheduling of a public hearing, after learning of a “few grumblings about the project,” said Town Supervisor Lee Wallace.

“We started looking at it with a little bit of a fine-tooth comb to make sure we were being transparent,” said Wallace, adding that the board will reconsider the measures in November.

The deadline for public comments on Covanta’s permit application to the DEC initially was scheduled for Thursday

The deadline was extended to Dec. 5 after Rebecca Wydysh, chairwoman of the Niagara County Legislature, wrote a letter questioning why the state agency had allowed so little time for residents to review Covanta's request. Wydysh also asked the DEC to post all the application documents on its website.

“Any application contemplating any additional waste imports to Niagara County or additional waste truck traffic tends to create intense public interest. Requiring Niagara County residents travel to downtown Buffalo to review application materials seems unfair, particularly if proposed transfers would be to facilities located in an Environmental Justice community,” Wydysh wrote last Friday in a letter to the DEC. “Additional public comment time is necessary to obtain and review the application and the Negative Declaration. The proposed increase to 200 tons per day, six days a week, or 62,600 tons per year of waste imports to Covanta for shipment to offsite disposal seems significant.”

The company plans to demolish a building on the property and replace it with a new building, Covanta officials told the planning board in September, according to minutes of the meeting.

The facility takes in non-hazardous waste, including liquids that are turned into solids and transported to Covanta’s incinerator a few miles away, according to the minutes.

Some of the waste accepted at the Covanta transfer site include: oil-soaked absorbents, coolants, oily water solutions, antifreeze, organic peroxides, corrosives, flammables and latex paints and coatings, according to the company’s website.

At the transfer facility, a plastic diaper material gets added to liquid waste in a pit, solidifying the liquid into a “waste fuel” that can then be put in the incinerator to generate steam and make electricity, company officials told the planning board, according to the minutes.

Wallace said the town maintains a good relationship with Covanta and there have not been issues with rodents or odors at the transfer facility.

The facility had a fire in 2019, but a company official said it was caused by an outside welding contractor. Otherwise, there was not a large risk for fire, according to the planning board minutes.