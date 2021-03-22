Court upholds $2 million verdict against heating company in North Tonawanda fire

Reimer Heating and Air Conditioning must pay the North Tonawanda Elks Lodge slightly over $2 million in damages over a 2011 fire that destroyed the Elks' clubhouse.
A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court unanimously upheld the verdict Friday.
During a 2019 trial in State Supreme Court in Lockport, attorneys for the Town of Tonawanda heating contractor admitted that the fire was caused by mistakes made by Reimer workers replacing a boiler in the Elks building.
Thus, the subject of the trial was the damages to be paid to the Elks for the Dec. 10, 2011, blaze that ruined their 90-year-old, 20,000-square-foot building at 21 Main St., North Tonawanda.
After the fire, the Elks relocated to a former Knights of Columbus hall in the City of Tonawanda and renamed themselves Twin Cities Elks Lodge No. 860.
One of the main issues in the case was whether the old clubhouse qualified as "specialty property" – a structure of such uniqueness that damages could be awarded above the property's normal market value.
Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ruled that the lodge was specialty property, and the appellate court agreed.
That meant the jury was free to award damages based on how much it would cost to rebuild the 1921 building to original specifications, and it did. The final award was $3.2 million minus 35% for depreciation.
In rejecting a motion to set aside the verdict, Kloch wrote that Reimer's "general defense was, 'We can build the Elks a building like a doctor's office, that will suffice.' The jury didn't buy this defense, which felt almost dismissive and insultive."
"The jury’s replacement cost and depreciation percentage was within the range of construction costs and depreciation presented by the witnesses at trial by both parties," the Appellate Division ruled.
The lodge was "a well-known historic building sitting at the gateway to North Tonawanda on the foot of Main and Sweeney streets on the Erie Canal which included a custom-built ceremonial room, a formal ballroom, extensive and ornate woodwork, large stained-glass windows, plaster walls and high ceilings, and a custom-built bar," said Thomas Lane, who represented the Elks along with his colleague Andrew Miller from the Webster Szanyi law firm.
Lane said Elks officials testified at trial that they intended to rebuild on the original site.
Before the trial, Kloch ousted the Rupp Baase law firm, Reimer's original attorneys, after the Elks' attorneys claimed a conflict of interest because an Elks trustee once hired a Rupp Baase attorney in a private matter.
In August 2019, the Appellate Division ruled Kloch shouldn't have booted Rupp Baase, but by that time the trial was already over, with attorneys from the Colucci & Gallaher firm representing Reimer. Rupp Baase handled Reimer's appeal.