Court upholds $2 million verdict against heating company in North Tonawanda fire

Reimer Heating and Air Conditioning must pay the North Tonawanda Elks Lodge slightly over $2 million in damages over a 2011 fire that destroyed the Elks' clubhouse.

A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court unanimously upheld the verdict Friday.

During a 2019 trial in State Supreme Court in Lockport, attorneys for the Town of Tonawanda heating contractor admitted that the fire was caused by mistakes made by Reimer workers replacing a boiler in the Elks building.

Thus, the subject of the trial was the damages to be paid to the Elks for the Dec. 10, 2011, blaze that ruined their 90-year-old, 20,000-square-foot building at 21 Main St., North Tonawanda.

After the fire, the Elks relocated to a former Knights of Columbus hall in the City of Tonawanda and renamed themselves Twin Cities Elks Lodge No. 860.

One of the main issues in the case was whether the old clubhouse qualified as "specialty property" – a structure of such uniqueness that damages could be awarded above the property's normal market value.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ruled that the lodge was specialty property, and the appellate court agreed.