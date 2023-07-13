ALBANY – A mid-level state appellate court ruled on Thursday that New York’s congressional district lines must be redrawn ahead of the 2024 elections.

The decision will now be appealed by Republicans to New York’s highest court. If the ruling is upheld by the Court of Appeals, it could provide a significant boost to Democrats as they seek to regain control of the U.S. Congress next year.

In 2022, the Court of Appeals ruled 4-3 that the process by which the Democratic-controlled State Legislature drew congressional lines favoring Democrats was illegal. Because of the ruling, the lines were instead drawn by a court-appointed special master, who drew more competitive districts. Those redrawn districts and the success of Republican candidates in New York, where the GOP flipped four seats, were key to the party narrowly winning control of Congress last November.

Congressional Democrats funded a lawsuit to reopen the line-drawing process for 2024. On Thursday, the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court in Albany found that the court-drawn congressional map for the 2022 elections was only temporary. The majority ruled that new lines should now be drawn by a bipartisan, 10-member state commission.

“This determination honors the constitutional enactments as the means of providing a robust, fair and equitable procedure for the determination of voting districts in New York,” the appellate division’s presiding justice, Elizabeth Garry, wrote in the majority opinion on Thursday.

Redistricting lawsuits could shape the 2024 battle for House control The reconfiguration of political districts after the 2020 census resulted in a flood of legal challenges, some of which could have big implications for the 2024 congressional elections.

The 10-member redistricting commission – created by a 2014 state constitutional amendment – was supposed to take the decennial redrawing of district lines out of the hands of the State Legislature, which long had a reputation for drawing districts bent for political benefit.

But in 2022, the 10-member commission was unable to come to a consensus map for congressional lines, deadlocking 5-5, with five Democratic-leaning commissioners on one side, five Republican-leaning commissioners on the other. The impasse prompted the Democratic-controlled state Legislature to step in and draw lines favorable to Democrats, a move ultimately rejected that year by the Court of Appeals.

Given the high-stakes fight over control of Congress, it’s likely the 10-member commission will again deadlock over 2024 lines, which would put the line-drawing again in the hands of the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

If that occurs, Democrats would be able to draw lines for New York’s 26 congressional districts, which would stand for the rest of the decade. This time, Democrats' would have court approval to do so, although the party would still face a constitutional requirement not to draw district lines deemed to be gerrymandered for political benefit.

Republicans’ best hope may be that the Court of Appeals will overrule the decision issued on Thursday.

“The Appellate Division majority’s conclusion guts the New York Constitution’s explicit prohibition against mid-decade redistricting,” U.S. House GOP Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and state Republican Party chair Ed Cox said in a statement. “When Democrats can't compete, they cheat. Their illegal gerrymander violated the State Constitution and bucked the will of the voters. The Court of Appeals must overturn this ruling, or Democrats will gerrymander the map to target political opponents and protect political allies.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat who represents a Brooklyn district in Congress, said the court decision on Thursday "confirms that the New York State Constitution requires congressional district lines be drawn by an independent redistricting commission."

"It’s important that the Independent Redistricting Commission get to work expeditiously and present a map that fairly reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, regional and socio-economic diversity of our great state,” Jeffries said.

Since 2022, the Court of Appeals may have become more favorable to the Democrats' case. The 4-3 majority in 2022, striking down the Democratic-drawn lines, included Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who subsequently retired. She was replaced as chief this year by Rowan Wilson, who as an associate justice ruled in favor of the Democratic interests last year.

Thursday’s decision seems to “fit well into Rowan Wilson’s thinking” expressed in his 2022 dissent in that redistricting case, according to Jeffrey Wice, a professor at New York Law School and redistricting expert.

Since DiFiore's retirement, one new judge has been confirmed to serve on the Court of Appeals, Caitlin Halligan. Like Wilson, Halligan was nominated by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The associate justice's positions on redistricting issues are not publicly known.

Wice said that if Democrats did redraw the congressional map, the biggest changes would likely be to swing, downstate congressional districts. One upstate district where Democrats could seek to reshape the lines, he said, is the 22nd district covering Central New York, which is held by freshman GOP Rep. Brandon Williams.