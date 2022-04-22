Court of Appeals to decide reapportionment amid deep political polarization

When New Yorkers voted in 2014 to craft new legislative districts without partisan bias, they expressed their resolve in the most ironclad way – an amendment to the state Constitution.

What better method, proponents argued, than constitutionally assigning to an Independent Redistricting Commission the reapportionment process mandated by the decennial census, and away from partisan legislators.

Now – eight years later – a panel of New York's highest-ranking judges will finally interpret just exactly what voters approved in the 2014 amendment. And when the Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning considers the complicated case filed earlier this year by Republicans claiming they were shut out of the process, some now wonder if even the state's high court can insulate itself from the nation's increasing political polarization.

"It's highly unfortunate that people have become so cynical when they believe the prior political affiliation of judges matters when they take the oath of office to uphold the Constitution," said former Rep. John J. Faso, spokesman for the Republican group challenging as hyperpartisan the congressional and legislative districts ultimately fashioned by Albany Democrats.

"It's very unfortunate that President Trump can criticize someone who is an 'Obama judge,' or it's noted that a 'Trump judge' overturned the mask mandate," he added. "Anyone comes to any job with an inherent point of view, but the role of a judge is to weigh the facts and apply the law. I feel confident we will get a fair hearing and hopeful we will win."

Indeed, whether a judge carries an "R" or "D" in their label seems to enter the complicated case that on Thursday resulted in a 3-2 decision by the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester, upholding Republican Justice Patrick F. McAllister of Steuben County. He ruled in March that legislative Democrats violated the State Constitution by drawing congressional maps favoring their own party.

Two Democrats were among the three appellate judges who voted to uphold the GOP argument on Thursday. And now, it escapes nobody's notice that all seven Court of Appeals judges were appointed by Democratic Governors Andrew M. Cuomo and Kathy Hochul, or that U.S. Supreme Court decisions often break along 5-4 partisan lines.

After the Thursday ruling in Rochester, meanwhile, the very real possibility of a delayed primary election looms if the Republican argument also prevails in the state's high court. Faso said his plaintiffs in the case will seek moving the scheduled June 28 primary to make time for a non-partisan reapportionment process, even though delaying it until the 2024 election could be possible.

But he believes that option gives those who crafted partisan lines a "free chance" in 2022. Faso says his team believes a primary should take place in August, and could be scheduled until as late as Aug. 23.

"Yes, it would be inconvenient, but it would be more inconvenient to vote on unconstitutional district lines," he said.

Faso, the former Assembly minority leader from Columbia County who ran for governor in 2006, believes the strength of the case his team of lawyers has offered explains their success so far. He points to support from non-partisan groups like the League of Women Voters, which submitted arguments to the court backing the Republican case.

"Indeed, as is evident from the Amendment’s text, the very purpose of the IRC’s creation and duties was exactly to check and limit the Legislature’s power over redistricting," the League said.

Democrats ranging from Hochul to Assembly Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie said in initial court arguments that the GOP case is flawed because legislators are protected by a state version of the U.S. Constitution's "speech and debate" clause.

That provision prohibits legislators (and by extension, they argued, the governor) from being held accountable for their actions outside the Legislature. The Attorney General's Office argued the privilege is "absolute," and that past cases have established the precedent.

But so far those arguments have not convinced any judges all the way through the appellate process, though the Rochester panel upheld Democratic arguments regarding maps for the State Senate and Assembly (while upholding the GOP argument for House of Representatives lines). The judges ruled the Legislature can assume a new redistricting task if it wants to.

Still, much of New York's legal and political community will be riveted on the arguments before the high court on Tuesday, especially because so much is at stake. James R. Gardner, a professor at the University at Buffalo's School of Law, notes a decision is highly anticipated because it will finalize for New York how best to accommodate the voters' desire to end gerrymandering.

"What we've seen this cycle is essentially the complete failure of that," he said. "The Independent Redistricting Commission has been so riven by partisan bickering that they were unable to do their job. It looked good on the drawing board, but in reality, polarization has paralyzed them."

The New York experience mirrors what occurred in other states, he said, despite real optimism. And while he recognizes the political polarization preventing reformed reapportionment, and "nationwide erosion of liberal democracy," he does not believe the divisions will extend to the Court of Appeals.

"I like to think New York has been a bit insulated because of the commitment by the people and their officials to maintain liberal democracy, and that brings with it a judiciary with impartiality as a goal," he said. "The public should have confidence in the Court of Appeals and the Fourth Department."

