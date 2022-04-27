Court of Appeals strikes down Democrats' district lines; June primary may be delayed

New York's highest court today declared unconstitutional the congressional and State Senate maps drawn earlier this year by the State Legislature, voiding their use for the scheduled June 28 primary election, and ordered a new date – possibly as late as August.

In a decision affirmed by four of the Court of Appeals' seven judges – with three dissenting entirely or in part – the high court agreed with a Republican challenge to the maps drawn by the Democratic State Legislature after an Independent Redistricting Commission deadlocked.

Appeals court rules New York congressional map to be unconstitutional "The 2022 congressional map was drawn to discourage competition and favor Democrats," the court concluded.

The ruling affirmed earlier decisions in the Republicans' favor rendered by a State Supreme Court justice and the Appellate Division in Rochester, and now assigns to a judicial "special master" the responsibility of drawing new lines for the primary featuring candidates for the House of Representatives and State Senate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Court of Appeals was asked to determine the constitutionality of the legislative maps, especially after the voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2014 to draw maps in a non-partisan manner and end gerrymandering.

"The primary questions before us are whether this failure to follow the prescribed constitutional procedure warrants invalidation of the legislature's congressional state senate maps, and whether there is record support for the determination of both courts below that the district lines for congressional races were drawn with an unconstitutional partisan intent," Chief Judge Janet DeFiore wrote in the opinion. "We answer both questions in the affirmative and therefore declare the congressional and senate maps void.

Court of Appeals wrestles with final gerrymandering arguments The state's high court is wrangling with the latest accusation of gerrymandered district lines – this time, as Republicans claim, by the supermajority of Democrats controlling New York State government. A decision in the fast-tracked case is expected soon to accommodate a primary election slated for June 28.

"As a result, judicial oversight is required to facilitate the expeditious creation of constitutionally conforming maps for use in the 2022 election and to safeguard the constitutionally protected right of New Yorkers to a fair election."

The Court of Appeals also rejected the map the State Legislature approved for the State Senate. Unlike the congressional map, the new Senate map is not an unconstitutional gerrymander, the high court said.

But the court rejected the Senate map – but not the Assembly – on procedural grounds, ruling that the Legislature did not follow the process that the 2014 constitutional amendment called for in adopting new district lines. The improperly gerrymandered congressional map is unconstitutional on those procedural grounds, too, the court said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert J. McCarthy Political Reporter Follow Robert J. McCarthy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today