Court hearing set on refunding fines from Buffalo's speed cameras

State Supreme Court Justice Henry Nowak on Thursday denied a motion by the City of Buffalo to dismiss a lawsuit related to the city’s now-defunct school zone speed camera program.

Nowak scheduled a hearing for Dec. 20 on a lawsuit's requests for class-action status, dismissing all pending tickets and refunding about $1.84 million in fines already paid.

Attorney Kevin Stocker filed the legal petition last March on behalf of himself and 53 other ticketed drivers.

Nowak denied Stocker's motion that the court declare as unconstitutional the state vehicle and traffic law enabling speed-zone programs. But the judge found Stocker has sufficiently alleged the city acted beyond its legislative authority in how it implemented the program.

In May, the city discontinued the program which set a 15 mph speed limit around 20 public, private and charter schools. Drivers captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph received a $50 citation mailed to the car's registered owner.

In May, the Common Council approved legislation replacing the cameras with radar speed signs and traffic calming measures such as speed humps.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.