Court fight over Buffalo's redistricting draws sharp exchanges from rival experts

The monthslong contentiousness over Buffalo's new Common Council districts has spilled into reports filed by experts drawn into a lawsuit seeking to annul the boundaries.

Our City Action Buffalo, a political action group, teamed with nine voters in October to sue city officials over the redistricting, saying they did not take into account neighborhoods, promote racial fairness or follow the basic redistricting requirements set by state law and the city charter.

On behalf of Our City Action Buffalo, Russell Weaver, a geographer and quantitative social scientist with advanced degrees in geography and economics from the University at Buffalo, responded to the conclusions made by two experts hired by the city: Michael J. Barber, an associate political science professor at Brigham Young University, and Michael P. McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida.

Weaver's report called Barber's analyses "flawed from the outset" and "superfluous."

What's more, Weaver accused McDonald of making a "scare quote" that "raises questions about whether his financial relationship to the respondents affects his judgment."

The city's experts hurled their own criticisms.

Weaver "provides no rigorous analysis" of the retention of district cores in the approved map, Barber said in his report. And Weaver used an aggregate index of multiple different measures on the compactness of the geographic areas of the voting districts "that has no interpretable meaning."

McDonald said he found Weaver's opinions "unpersuasive and incomplete."

The city's lawyers also targeted Weaver in its court papers, urging State Supreme Court Justice Timothy Walker to reject his report.

"Dr. Weaver is an advocate, not a neutral expert," according to a filing by attorney Craig R. Bucki of the Phillips Lytle law firm, hired by the city to defend against the lawsuit.

The political action group backed a map that among other changes called for eliminating the Fillmore District and increasing the size of the Ellicott District, while creating a new Elmwood-Allentown District.

Weaver’s bias toward Our City Action Buffalo extends beyond its preferred redistricting map to the organization's overall political agenda, and that "taints his analysis," according to the city's court filing.

Those leading Our City Action Buffalo organized volunteers and turned out voters to propel India Walton to a surprising mayoral primary win over Brown last year, and she has been a leading voice in Our City Action Buffalo, standing among the members who demonstrated, chanted and packed Common Council chambers opposing the approved Common Council district boundaries they deemed gerrymandered.

Weaver has written articles that "editorialize extensively in favor of Ms. Walton and against Mayor Brown," according to the filing, citing one article that said the mayor's "first priority is the owning class" while describing Walton an “advocate for ordinary people."

"Dr. Weaver has every right to support any political candidates he chooses," according to the court filing. "But any suggestion that Dr. Weaver is a neutral expert is simply false."

Adam Bojak, one of the attorneys representing those suing the city, said he is disappointed the city took such a tactic against Weaver, who lives in the Town of Holland and is director of research at the Cornell School of Industrial and Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab.

“Dr. Russell Weaver is a very respected geographer to the point where he was on the citizens commission 10 years ago when they drew those maps at that time, and the idea that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about is laughable on its face,” Bojak said.

Court challenge over procedure

The crux of Weaver's reply to the court about the city experts is that they did not focus on how the city went about redistricting.

How the adopted redistricting plan compared to Barber's hypothetical set of 100,000 possible districting plans is not relevant to whether the city followed the law in redistricting. Barber engaged "in superfluous and irrelevant academic exercises," Weaver said.

“This is about procedure," Bojak said of the legal challenge. "It’s about process over substance. They continue to focus on the substance, but we never really brought that up. We are saying you didn’t do it properly, by the book.”

The issues in the court proceeding, Weaver said in his report, are whether the city failed to perform its duty according to the law; whether it proceeded within its jurisdiction; whether its decision was made in violation of lawful procedure, was arbitrary and capricious or an abuse of discretion; and whether the decision was made as a result of a hearing held, at which evidence was taken on the record, supporting the decision.

"In this context, Dr. Barber's analyses are flawed from the outset," Weaver said in an affidavit. "They are not constructed to answer the questions under examination in this proceeding."

Instead, Barber offered a computer-simulated portfolio of 100,000 districting plans for Buffalo, with each plan containing nine districts. Barber suggests this set of 100,000 hypothetical district plans is the proper set of maps for comparison, Weaver said.

He computed various standards in his simulated plans to compare to the city's approved map.

"These analyses consistently lead him to portray his clients' enacted map in favorable light," Weaver said. "Dr. Barber's apparent confusion over the distinction between an Article 78 proceeding and legal challenges that are brought under federal or state redistricting laws leads him to faulty conclusions."

Weaver said McDonald made a misleading statement about him, asserting that Weaver argued the redistricting commission should have adopted submitted plans with lower population deviations.

"Nowhere in my report do I offer such an argument," Weaver said in an affidavit. "There were no other plans submitted to the commission due to the commission's failure to follow laws in the charter that relate to requirements for openness and transparency in the redistricting process. Accordingly, it is impossible for me or anyone else to make an argument that the commission should have adopted plans that did not yet exist."

Weaver added: "Dr. McDonald's willingness to invent an argument and attribute it to me – the nonexistence of which can be easily verified by anyone who takes time to review mainstream reporting on the process and the documents contained in the petition of this proceeding – is quite troubling."

'A fair process'

The city's lawyers say those suing just don’t like the outcome. The Common Council, Mayor Byron Brown and the Citizens Advisory Commission on Reapportionment – named as defendants in the legal challenge along with the Erie County Board of Elections – met their obligation to enact a map that complies with the law, through a fair process that allowed Buffalo’s residents to express their views, according to the city's court filing.

"Petitioners may be displeased with the result, but their displeasure is no basis to overrule the people’s elected representatives," according to the filing. "The petition should be dismissed.”

A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

“In large part … we continue to find discrepancies between what they claim in their filings and what the truth actually is,” Bojak said at a recent press conference.

For instance, city officials held public meetings, but he said they they didn’t provide proper public notice.

“Contradictions continue to arise over and over and over again, and the problem with that … the process has not been followed,” Bojak said. “We are demanding it’s done properly.”

The city declined comment, citing its policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

By law, the city must redraw its councilmanic district boundaries every decade to reflect population changes in the city. Each district must be approximately equal in population.

Those suing the city have asked the judge to annul the redistricting map that Brown signed into law on Aug. 15 and allow for an alternate set of district boundaries to be created from a fairer process.

In a Dec. 2 filing, the city contended the citizens commission is not subject to open meetings law.

In legal documents, the city said those behind the lawsuit "received every opportunity to participate in the redistricting process. And they did. They expressed their views, loud and clear, at well-attended public hearings and meetings hosted by the Common Council and mayor.”

In a filing Thursday, Stephanie A. Adams, a lawyer for those suing the city, criticized the city's stance that the redistricting commission wasn't subject to the open meetings law.

"The city respondents' position on this matter is staggering: The commission empowered by the mayor and Common Council, from which the generative work of the maps and overall legislative representation of every resident in the city must spring, and a required step in the reapportionment process, is not to be open to the public. This position is wrong," Adams wrote in the filing.