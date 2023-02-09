A preservation group has given up trying to save what remains of the Great Northern grain elevator – and now even the fate of any artifacts from its ongoing demolition remains in doubt.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture's board of directors concluded this week it would be futile to continue appealing a State Supreme Court decision last May that greenlighted the demolition.

"We decided that our time and money is more or less run out," said Tim Tielman, the organization's executive director. "We elected not to pursue the appeal because the chances of success, as we were told by the courts in a December opinion, were not great. That says just as much about the disposition of the court as the merits of our case."

Archer-Daniels-Midland, the Chicago-based multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation that owns the abandoned grain elevator, remains mum on what artifacts might be saved.

The company said over a year ago that it looked forward to saving artifacts from the 1897 structure. But the company told The News it's still not ready to identify the artifacts or where they would go.

"We have developed a list of artifacts that can potentially be preserved safely and are in the process of looking for the right partners for the individual assets," ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said in a statement. "We are reaching out directly to potential partners and have a formal application process in place to evaluate interested local parties."

Anderson said something similar in a Jan. 5, 2022, statement, three weeks after the City of Buffalo issued an emergency demolition.

ADM was "identifying artifacts from the structure that can potentially be preserved safely," Anderson wrote at that time, adding the company was "reaching out to potential partners to discuss ways in which those items can be displayed and shared with the community."

The demolition started Sept. 19 and more than half of the hulking structure has been torn down.

The company spokeswoman declined to say who has been approached to take the artifacts.

"We don’t have anything to share beyond the statement I sent at this time," Anderson said.

The Great Northern, the last brick-box grain elevator with steel bins in North America, is considered by preservationists to be an irreplaceable part of Buffalo's waterfront heritage.

Lorraine Pierro, who leads the Industrial Heritage Committee, which focuses on preserving the history of grain elevators, said she was told by an ADM official "several months ago" that it was interested in working with the group to salvage artifacts. But Pierro said she hasn't heard from anyone since and has tried to reach the company.

Pierro hopes to see artifacts from the Great Northern displayed on the Outer Harbor, by the organization's grain elevator displays along Fuhrmann Boulevard.

The company also said in a Dec. 15, 2021, statement that it would "look for ways to preserve the legacy of the structure, such as donating artifacts to a local museum."

The News checked with two museums that seem to be likely partners for ADM to work with. Neither said it had heard from the company.

"We haven't heard a peep out of ADM," said Ted Nizialek, president of the Buffalo Harbor Museum.

Joe Marasco, a volunteer, said he wrote to the company suggesting putting artifacts in the museum, but he never heard back.

"They just don't seem to care about it despite all the words they said when the court battles were going on," Nizialek said. "They got what they wanted – the thing is going to be gone."

Nizialek said he has been struck by the Great Northern's stability and endurance since the Dec. 10, 2021, windstorm ripped a large hole in its north wall and the months of demolition since.

"When the blizzard hit our building we lost our roof, but what was left of the Great Northern stood rock steady," Nizialek said.

ADM hasn't contacted the Buffalo History Museum, said Melissa Brown, the museum's executive director, who would welcome being part of an effort to save artifacts due to their industrial importance.

The remnants of the last-of-its-kind grain elevator might even be something the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., would want in its collection, she said.

"Because of the Great Northern's significance, it honestly might be something the Smithsonian would take on," Brown said. "It's worth asking before it's gone, because you can't ask afterward."