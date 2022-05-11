Court denies bid to include Assembly in redistricting

Current Assembly district lines will remain in effect for this year and the next decade after a state judge ruled Wednesday that last-minute challenges filed by several New Yorkers are "untimely" and would disrupt a host of electoral considerations for 2022.

In a five-page decision issued just 24 hours after arguments in his Bath courtroom, State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister dismissed new efforts by a former Greene County State Senate candidate and others to fashion new Assembly districts along with Senate and congressional lines earlier deemed unconstitutional. McAllister ruled on March 31 that Democratic super-majorities in both houses of the Legislature had essentially gerrymandered all districts, including for the Assembly.

But the Assembly district decision was later overturned in the Appellate Division, because a host of Republican members remained satisfied with the new maps and nobody joined the GOP-inspired challenge.

McAllister's Wednesday ruling especially notes the timing of the latest challenge, agreeing with those who questioned why the Assembly was suddenly back on the table.

"Where have they been?" Buffalo attorney Craig R. Bucki, representing Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, asked during the Bath hearing on Tuesday.

McAllister agreed, noting his court had just 60 days to render its initial decision.

"Now three months after the commencement of action these intervenors seek to join in this action to add a challenge to the Assembly maps," he said, noting his original ruling also labeled them unconstitutional. But he ruled that drawing new lines and slating a new election at this late date would spark a negative chain reaction for party committee contests, the state Democratic Committee, and delegates to judicial nominating conventions for State Supreme Court – all based on Assembly districts.

"So the judicial nominating conventions would have to be pushed back until some time in September making it difficult, if not impossible, for their work to be completed so candidates can be placed on the November ballot," the judge wrote. "The court finds the motions to intervene ... to be untimely and to permit them to intervene at this time would be extremely burdensome to the court and existing parties. Therefore, their motion to intervene is denied."

McAllister also denied a motion brought by Buffalo attorney James Ostrowski on behalf of several local candidates seeking to have input in the mechanics of the Aug. 23 primary, also labeling them "untimely."

