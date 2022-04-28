Court decision throws New York congressional races into limbo

New York's congressional and State Senate candidates found themselves floundering in limbo Thursday, not knowing where their districts will be or when the primary election will be, thanks to a state Court of Appeals ruling a day earlier overturning the new district lines drawn up by the State Legislature.

Meanwhile, the State Board of Elections asked the judge overseeing the redistricting case to speed up the drawing of new district lines if possible, and Democrats pondered a last-second legal Hail Mary pass in the federal courts to try to possibly reinstate the maps that the state's highest court overturned as unconstitutional.

It all made for a political environment of unprecedented uncertainty. At a time when candidates expected to be gearing up for a June 28 primary, instead they found themselves not knowing what to do next. Advisers to the campaigns said that they are pretty much on hold at least until a court-appointed special master releases new district lines on May 16 and possibly until those final lines are approved May 24.

"I've talked to a few New York members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and they know they just kind of have to wait it out, basically," said former Rep. Thomas M. Reynolds, a Republican and a longtime expert on the redistricting process.

"A lot of people don't know what the hell's coming next," added a longtime Democratic politico in the state who asked not to be identified by name.

That being the case, the incumbent lawmakers who plan on running for Congress in districts based in Western New York – Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo, Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Rep. Claudia Tenney of the Utica area – largely stayed silent on Thursday.

“My focus remains squarely on winning my race, taking back the House, and ensuring Congress has a strong conservative majority to be a firewall to the reckless policies of Joe Biden," said Jacobs, a Republican.

But political pros said the court's decision is likely to affect those three lawmakers – and their challengers – differently.

Several political experts said Higgins, a Democrat, will likely be the lawmaker least affected when Jonathan Cervas, the special master hired by the court to draw the congressional district lines, puts forth his proposed congressional map.

Higgins serves a Buffalo-based district now and was set to get a nearly identical district under the map that the court rejected as a partisan gerrymander. And given that Cervas will be charged with drawing a nonpartisan map that keeps "communities of interest" together, it's likely that the new district where Higgins wants to run will include all of Buffalo.

What's less certain is whether that Buffalo-based district will include Niagara Falls, as it currently does. It's also unclear which Buffalo suburbs would be included in that district, as some will likely be parceled off to a district where Jacobs, a Republican, would run.

The gerrymandered map that the court rejected included an oddly shaped district that stretched from northern Niagara County to Watertown, and that's where Jacobs planned to run. Political pros said, though, that the special master almost certainly will draw different lines for that district.

"Realistically, if they do these maps properly, there's no way I'm going to have Jefferson County," said Mario Fratto, a Geneva lawyer and businessman who wants to challenge Jacobs in a Republican primary.

Fratto acknowledged, though that that might not be possible. The special master could redraw the map so that two districts in the western part of the state run north to south rather than east to west. In that case, Geneva could be part of a different district than the one where Jacobs is likely to run.

Meanwhile, Tenney – a Republican who has campaigned aggressively in the Southern Tier and planned to run there after the Legislature divided her old Utica-based district – could end up facing a huge dilemma.

Two potential nonpartisan maps, one drawn up by David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report and one drawn up by the right-leaning Empire Center, Thursday show a district centered on Utica that includes huge swaths of conservative rural territory. That would leave Tenney having to decide whether to return to her home base or to run in a Southern Tier-based district, presuming such a district even exists in the special master's plan.

While the state Supreme Court justice overseeing the case gave Cervas, the special master, until May 16 to propose new congressional and State Senate lines, the State Board of Elections sent the judge a letter Thursday essentially saying the process needs to move faster.

In their letter, Board of Elections Commissioners Brian Quail and Kimberly Galvin noted there are only 46 days between May 24 – the date by which the special master must finalize congressional lines – and July 9, the last possible day that ballots could be sent to military and overseas voters for a potential Aug. 23 primary.

That being the case, the election commissioners asked the judge in the case, Patrick F. McAllister, to make sure that both the congressional and State Senate lines be finalized by May 24 "and the court consider expediting the approval process for both the congressional and State Senate lines in any manner possible."

But there's one possible complication that could interfere with the special master's work. Democrats hinted on Thursday that they may go to federal court to try to get the lines drawn by the legislature reinstated.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the Hudson Valley Democrat who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told Politico Thursday that state law requires a primary on June 28.

"Unless and until that federal court order is modified, the state needs to have a federal primary on June 28," he said. "The state decision ignores that fact. We think that’s a problem."

Maloney said Democrats were considering legal action on that point, which was first raised a day earlier by Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias.

"New York is currently under a federal court order to hold their federal primary elections on June 28," Elias tweeted. "Neither New York nor a NY state court can modify this. Only a federal court can."

Lawsuit or no lawsuit, Cervas said he's ready to move forward with his work.

“I am thrilled to assist the New York courts in delivering constitutional maps that will provide equal representation for all New York residents for the next decade," he said in a statement.

