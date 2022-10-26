 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court date moved up for teen accused in stolen Kia crash that killed 4

  • Updated
Kensington offramp

The intersection where the inbound Kensington Expressway, (Route 33,) merges with the westbound Scajaquada Expressway, (Route 198).

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The 16-year-old accused of driving a stolen Kia that crashed and left four passengers dead is set to appear before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on Friday, two and a half weeks earlier than previously scheduled.

The Buffalo teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The teen had been issued an appearance ticket to appear in court on Nov. 15.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday it is looking to file additional charges.

About 6:40 a.m. Monday, the Kia Sportage reported stolen the night before crashed on the westbound entrance to the Scajaquada Expressway from the inbound Kensington. All five passengers were ejected through the vehicle's sunroof. The driver was the only one who was not ejected. 

Police identified the victims who died as Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14.

Another 14-year-old girl was recovering at Erie County Medical Center. She was initially being treated in the trauma intensive care unit, but she has been upgraded to good condition.

