Court: Covid-19-driven decisions to close Lasertron 'haphazard and devoid of logic'

Decisions by state and Erie County officials that prompted an order to close a laser-tag center in Amherst as a Covid-19 precaution "were haphazard and devoid of logic," according to a judge's ruling Monday.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo granted Lasertron a preliminary injunction to keep authorities from enforcing the order.

"Wholesale determinations such as the one made here by executive fiat at the expense of the rights of individuals and businesses, without a right of appeal, cannot be permitted to continue," Colaiacovo wrote in his decision.

The judge said the Erie County Department of Health and Empire State Development Corp. did not answer why certain indoor activities were permitted and others, such as laser-tag, were not.

The agencies contend that indoor soccer, for example, is not a physical activity that involves physical contact, the judge said.

They "clearly have not observed many youth soccer games," Colaiacovo wrote. "Arguably, there is more physical contact in youth soccer where participants chase after the same ball, than, for example, laser-tag, where the object is to stay as far away as possible from your opponent."