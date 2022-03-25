Court cases taken from Judge Michalski one day after FBI raids his home

Judge John L. Michalski had all of his court cases suddenly reassigned Friday, one day after the FBI raided his home.
All cases assigned to the State Supreme Court judge will be assigned to another judge and “no additional judicial matters will be assigned to Judge Michalski until further notice,” said Norman St. George, deputy chief administrative judge for the state Office of Courts Administration.
The state office sent The Buffalo News a statement announcing the move in response to questions from The News about a search warrant executed at Michalski’s Amherst home Thursday morning by agents from the FBI, Homeland Security, the state Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.
While federal prosecutors and agents declined to discuss the raid, law enforcement officials for more than a year have been trying to obtain information about Michalski’s relationship with Peter Gerace Jr., a friend and former client of the judge who runs the Pharaoh’s strip club in Cheektowaga.
Gerace faces federal charges of drug trafficking, sex trafficking and bribing a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, which Gerace denies.
One of Michalski’s attorneys, Terrence M. Connors, said Michalski told him late Friday morning that his superiors were assigning all his cases to another judge – Kevin Carter, supervising judge for the state courts in Western New York – and will not assign Michalski any new cases until further notice.
“This is not a suspension or disciplinary action,” Connors said. “It is a temporary reassignment of Judge Michalski’s caseload.”
"It is not a suspension. However, we are removing all judicial matters he had pending," said state courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen, in response to Connors' statement.
When The News asked Connors why state court officials took Michalski's cases away from him, he said: "I'm not going to speculate."
Connors added that he and Anthony J. Lana, another attorney who represents Michalski, met with the judge Thursday after the police raid.
“No charges were filed. Obviously, he was caught off-guard by the raid, nobody expected it,” Lana told The News. “Nobody wants to see something like that happen in their home at 7 a.m. or 7:30 in the morning.”
Lana said he does not know where the federal investigation is heading, which he said is “unnerving” for the judge and his family.
“We have not been told anything by law enforcement about where this investigation is heading,” Lana said. “The judge tells me that he has never broken any laws and I fully believe him.”
Both Lana and Connors said the judge is in good shape from an emotional perspective and fully prepared to continue his duties as a judge.
Thursday’s raid is the latest in a series of strange developments involving Michalski since early last year.
On Feb. 28, 2021, the judge was injured by a freight train that struck him after he lay down on some railroad tracks in Depew. The judge survived that incident but was off-duty until Jan. 28 of this year, when the state Office of Courts Administration reinstated him to duty.
The train incident – which another judge referred to in a court ruling as “an apparent suicide attempt” – came days after FBI agents told Michalski they wanted to question him about his friendship with Gerace.
Michalski is also under investigation by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. It is investigating allegations made by Gerace’s ex-wife that Michalski was paid $5,000 to perform Gerace’s wedding ceremony. Judges in New York State are prohibited from accepting more than $100 to perform a wedding.