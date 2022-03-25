Court cases taken from Judge Michalski one day after FBI raids his home

Lana said he does not know where the federal investigation is heading, which he said is “unnerving” for the judge and his family.

“We have not been told anything by law enforcement about where this investigation is heading,” Lana said. “The judge tells me that he has never broken any laws and I fully believe him.”

Both Lana and Connors said the judge is in good shape from an emotional perspective and fully prepared to continue his duties as a judge.

Thursday’s raid is the latest in a series of strange developments involving Michalski since early last year.

On Feb. 28, 2021, the judge was injured by a freight train that struck him after he lay down on some railroad tracks in Depew. The judge survived that incident but was off-duty until Jan. 28 of this year, when the state Office of Courts Administration reinstated him to duty.