Court bid fails to pry Covid-19 contact tracing data from New York

To keep trying to pry Covid-19 contact tracing data from New York State seems futile, said an Amherst lawyer who has represented more than 100 clients in 17 pandemic-related lawsuits in Erie County.

After losing a court ruling last week, attorney Steven M. Cohen said it is clear that the state won't reveal even the summary data that would show how the novel coronavirus has spread in the state. Cohen did not seek personally identifiable data that would reveal who provided information to contact tracers, but sought only the kind of overall data that Gov. Andrew Cuomo showed during a press briefing in December.

"They already said they’re not turning anything over, so it’s a waste of time," Cohen said of continuing his Freedom of Information Law efforts with state agencies. "Things are opening up now anyway. I don’t know how hard I’m going to be pushing this because I’m doing it on my own dime."

Last December, Cohen filed FOIL requests with Cuomo's office, the Liquor Authority and the Health Department seeking contact tracing data that he thought could help his legal efforts on behalf of the restaurants, movie theaters, bowling allies, pool halls, and dance and martial arts schools he represents – all which have been restricted in various ways during the pandemic.