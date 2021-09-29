Course reversal: Amherst will invest in, not replace, 18-hole Audubon

"Indigo has breathed new life into that course," Kulpa said.

He said revenue is up $111,000 this year over the 2020 season, which works out to an increase of about 2,200 rounds played over the 20,000 or so rounds played at Audubon last year.

"Which is phenomenal," Kulpa said. "That's a marked increase in people using the course from the Town of Amherst."

Kulpa said course fees rose slightly over last year's rates, although town residents and league players wouldn't have noticed much of an increase.

The higher level of play convinced Kulpa and town officials, working with Indigo representatives, to shift to a plan of investing in Audubon.

The town will hire a golf architect who can help redesign areas of Audubon where drainage is poor and elevation can be improved, with the town prepared to spend $500,000 next year on that project.

The town expects to pay similar amounts in future years to make additional improvements to Audubon and the Par 3, Kulpa said. A newly constructed course, he said, would have cost at least $6 million.