Course reversal: Amherst will invest in, not replace, 18-hole Audubon

Amherst has changed course on the future of its 18-hole Audubon Golf Course, Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said Wednesday.
The town had planned to convert it to an updated nine-hole course with a virtual reality golf center, sports fields and room for future development, a plan that raised the ire of the course's regular players.
Instead, the success of the course this year under its new operator, Indigo Golf, has convinced town officials to invest in Audubon instead of carving it up, Kulpa said. Rounds played in 2021 are up more than 10% over the same period last year, he said.
"We're saying we're going to put our capital into Audubon," Kulpa said.
The town now plans to hire a golf architect to lightly reshape the course and improve its drainage. Over the long term, the town also plans to revive its Par 3 course, located across Maple Road from the main Audubon course, and possibly transform the driving range into a virtual reality golfing center.
Kulpa spoke with The Buffalo News in advance of a 2 p.m. news conference at the Audubon course where he will discuss the town's planned golf investment.
This marks a reversal of Kulpa's initial plans for Audubon, which isn't held in the same high regard as other municipal golf courses in the region.
The town had heavily subsidized operations under the company that previously ran the course, officials said, though the owner previously said he wasn't interested in renewing his contract with the town after the agreement ended at the end of last year.
Kulpa had planned to overhaul the Audubon property as part of his ambitious Amherst Central Park plan that calls for extensive development in the area covering the Audubon course, town-owned sports fields near the Northtown Complex and the former Westwood Country Club, which is in private hands.
With the Audubon course sliced in half to make way for development and new sports activity on nine of its 18 holes, the town had considered entering a partnership with the private Glen Oak Golf Course, or expanding the executive Oakwood Golf Course, which is a run-down, nine-hole course.
Audubon league players and others reacted angrily to the prospect of losing the course.
The Town Board in March voted to accept a proposal from Indigo Golf Partners to manage the Audubon course and its sister Par 3 course and to help plot the future of golf in Amherst.
Indigo is part of the international golf powerhouse Troon and has a reputation for turning around underperforming courses, Kulpa said, though he didn't expect them to succeed so quickly at Audubon.
"Indigo has breathed new life into that course," Kulpa said.
He said revenue is up $111,000 this year over the 2020 season, which works out to an increase of about 2,200 rounds played over the 20,000 or so rounds played at Audubon last year.
"Which is phenomenal," Kulpa said. "That's a marked increase in people using the course from the Town of Amherst."
Kulpa said course fees rose slightly over last year's rates, although town residents and league players wouldn't have noticed much of an increase.
The higher level of play convinced Kulpa and town officials, working with Indigo representatives, to shift to a plan of investing in Audubon.
The town will hire a golf architect who can help redesign areas of Audubon where drainage is poor and elevation can be improved, with the town prepared to spend $500,000 next year on that project.
The town expects to pay similar amounts in future years to make additional improvements to Audubon and the Par 3, Kulpa said. A newly constructed course, he said, would have cost at least $6 million.
Preserving Audubon as an 18-hole course requires shifting around some other construction activity originally planned for the site, Kulpa said. For example, a proposed indoor sports complex would move, possibly to the grounds of the SUNY Erie North Campus, he said.
And the town no longer is considering building a large memorial garden on several existing holes at Audubon, a plan driven by the belief that the area was the location of a previously undisclosed mass grave. Further research has indicated the graves aren't directly underneath the golf course proper, at least for the most part, and the town may erect a memorial plaque along Maple Road near the 18th hole tee box instead.
The town is converting its original three-year contract with Indigo to a five-year contract, including 2021 and with a pair of three-year options to extend it.
Amherst owns the Audubon and Par 3 courses and pays Indigo to operate them, but the contract is structured so that the more revenue that comes in, the better for the town and Indigo, Kulpa said.