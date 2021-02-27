Couples postpone weddings after Cuomo restricts dancing: 'The rules keep changing'

She doesn't mind that her guests will have to be tested for Covid, but not being able to cut loose on the dance floor is a deal breaker.

"What’s the point of even going to a wedding?" she said.

The first time around, Raczka waited until the very last minute to postpone the ceremony. Invitations had already gone out, all of the details had been set in stone, and she had even had her bridal shower. But with 130 people on the guest list and with gatherings restricted to 50 people at the time, she bit the bullet and sent out "change the date cards."

Now brides are allowed as many as 150 people in attendance, or half the capacity of a venue (whichever is smaller). But if state rules don't change to allow a more festive atmosphere as June approaches, Raczka may be stuck postponing again until 2022. There are no open dates left at her venue this year.

Still, it will be worth it, she said.

"That’s probably the best part of going to a wedding – dancing and mingling with everyone you haven't seen in a while," Raczka said.

Raquel Bracco of North Tonawanda was supposed to get hitched in September at Maple Walnut Farm in Castile, but it ended up closing before her big day.