County worker accuses former Lackawanna mayor and Poloncarz appointee of harassment

An Erie County employee has accused former Lackawanna mayor and county political appointee Geoffrey M. Szymanski of harassing and stalking her while he was her supervisor with the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board, as well as after he resigned.

Szymanski unexpectedly resigned his $110,781 position in August after 2½ years in the job. His last day of work was Aug. 12.

In an email sent to county leaders last week, employee Catherine E. Brown said Szymanski subjected her to "serial harassment, discrimination, intimidation and stalking behavior" and that she continues to be subjected to workplace retaliation and a hostile work environment from those currently in the office, including exclusion from meetings and bullying from colleagues.

Brown, 37, declined to comment publicly on the matter when reached by The Buffalo News.

Szymanski, 47, denied the stalking accusation but told The News, "I'm being advised by legal counsel not to speak regarding my former position as director at this time as I am no longer indemnified under county policy."

When Szymanski resigned in August, county spokesman Peter Anderson said Szymanski resigned "citing burnout from the pandemic and a desire to seek other employment."

In her email, however, Brown stated that Szymanski "abused his position of power and authority and manipulated it to harass me, intimidate me and create a hostile work environment." She also wrote that his pattern of harassment and stalking continued after his resignation, leaving her "no other choice" than to seek legal protection.

On Sept. 19, Family Court Judge Deanne Tripi signed a six-month order of protection for Brown. The stay-away order bars Szymanski from approaching or communicating with Brown. It also required him to immediately surrender all firearms, handguns and rifles.

"I wasn’t happy about the order of protection because I wasn’t stalking her under any circumstances," Szymanski told The News. "I made it very clear to her that I wanted no communication with her and blocked her cellphone number so she could not call me or text me."

He went on to say that if he was free to speak, he believes public sentiment would favor him and the current leadership team at the Buffalo and Erie County Workforce Investment Board. The Workforce Investment Board is responsible for developing, coordinating and overseeing publicly funded workforce development/training initiatives. Jointly operated by the county and the City of Buffalo, the county pays for the executive director and special assistant positions.

"I am so proud of the work my team and I were able to accomplish in my almost three years as director," Szymanski said. "We won state and national awards, and one of them is now being modeled by the White House and is going to be used nationally in investing in our nursing programs."

Szymanski became executive director of the Workforce Investment Board in 2020 after stepping down as mayor of Lackawanna due to term limits. He previously served as a City Council member. He and County Executive Mark Poloncarz are both Lackawanna natives with close political ties.

Anderson said no mention was made of any personnel concerns related to Szymanski's resignation because no issues had been raised regarding his behavior before he left.

"Pandemic burnout and a desire to seek other employment were the only items cited in Mr. Szymanski’s resignation letter," Anderson said. "There was never a complaint filed with the county against Mr. Szymanski. Shortly after Mr. Szymanski’s departure, Ms. Brown filed a complaint against interim Workforce Investment Board (WIB) Director Francine Nicholas and additional employees of the WIB, none of whom are county employees."

In regard to other ongoing workplace retaliation complaints made by Brown, Anderson said, "The Division of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) is currently investigating that case. In addition, after receiving the email in your possession alleging retaliation by new WIB Director Jaqueline Hall, the county has opened another EEO investigation which is currently ongoing. We take all complaints of harassment and retaliation seriously, and investigate them fully under New York State Law."

Szymanski holds a master’s degree in public administration from SUNY Buffalo State and served in the U.S. Navy from 1993 to 1998. He served as a Lackawanna City Council member for six years prior to being elected mayor, a post he held from 2012 through 2019.

In announcing Szymanski's appointment in January 2020, Poloncarz praised him as a Navy veteran and experienced leader who served his community well and would work with the administration "to build a more prepared, inclusive, dynamic county workforce."