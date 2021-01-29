County political appointees got over $1.3 million in pandemic overtime

"I think a lot of people are going to be very angry that the health commissioner makes more than the governor, the vice president of the United States, and has a salary that is comparable to Dr. Anthony Fauci," Mychajliw said, referring to the federal government's leading infectious disease physician.

Administration spokesman Peter Anderson said in an email that Poloncarz was unavailable to comment on the report Thursday and that it was inappropriate to comment on the draft findings.

"What we’ve got here is a draft 'report' cobbled together by the comptroller’s team with the usual inaccuracies and accusations to continue the comptroller’s monotonous attacks on the people who are trying to keep the community safe," Anderson said. "Please bear in mind that the Health Commissioner not only leads the response to the pandemic, but also continues to oversee all the non-COVID responsibilities her department has, which are numerous."

He also said it was ridiculous that Mychajliw is criticizing hard work done by other county employees when the comptroller has been repeatedly accused of not coming into work. Anderson did not cite any specific examples of report errors.