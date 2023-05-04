The deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium is sealed.

The 11-member Erie County Legislature voted unanimously Thursday to approve the series of stadium agreements that pave the way for a $1.54 billion stadium to be built adjacent to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The new stadium is slated to open in 2026. The County Legislature's vote was the last approval required for construction work on the stadium to begin after two years of stadium lease discussions, negotiations and delays.

The $1.54 billion includes $250 million in county money, half of which will be paid in cash. That cash availability will allow the county to delay borrowing for the major construction until sometime in 2024, according to the county budget office. Another $600 million in public money will be paid by the state, with the balance footed by the team.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, who championed the community benefits agreement, was jubilant after the the vote was recorded.

"The fact that we are at a place where we know it is a true reality, I truly, truly feel victorious," she said.

Laying the groundwork for Thursday's vote, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday that he went into negotiations with three goals: to keep the Bills in Buffalo, to secure a good financial deal and to get the county out of the football business by transferring the stadium to the state.

His message to the County Legislature: Mission accomplished.

"As I look at what we wanted to accomplish as a group, we reached pretty much every one of those goals," he told the Legislature, adding, "This is one of those legacy projects that we can be proud of. Not only did we keep the football team here, which we all know is so important to our community, but it is a good deal. And not many people thought that we were going to be able to get both, but we did."

He also noted once again that the owners of three NFL teams in larger markets – the San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders – have moved their teams to bigger markets since the last Bills stadium lease deal was negotiated.

"Locally, it was like, 'They're never going to leave.' Nationally, it was like, 'You're never going to keep them,' " Poloncarz said.

Legislature Economic Development Committee Chairman Howard Johnson marked Thursday's vote as a historic one, saying, "What we're embarking on is something legendary, something that we can look back and say, 'I was a part of this. I was one of the reasons why the Bills stayed.' "

The winding road

Reaching a 30-year deal for a new Bills stadium was difficult. Informational conversations about the expiring stadium lease agreement in 2020 took a back seat to the Covid-19 crisis, setting back negotiations by a year.

Then, even after a memorandum of understanding was reached by the state, the county and the Bills in March of last year, negotiations were waylaid by the May 14 mass shooting; the health crisis suffered by Bills co-owner Kim Pegula in June and two historic snowstorms in late 2022.

Other difficulties also cropped up as part of negotiations. For instance, while the memorandum of understanding stated that the Bills would enter into a community benefits agreement outlining how the team would give back to the county, the terms and details had yet to be negotiated. That proved to be a difficult undertaking, said Franklin Jones Jr., the county's lead outside attorney in the negotiations, as was getting the Bills' legal representative to agree that all of the negotiated documents were legally enforceable.

Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia said some days were tougher than others over the last two years.

"At the end of the day, we all wanted to do what was right for the community, for the team, for the fans, and for our franchise, and we were able to accomplish that," he said.

A signed agreement was finally reached last month between all three parties. The agreements, approved in a single vote by the Legislature, covered not only the terms of the new stadium, but the extension of the existing stadium lease until the new stadium is open. The current 10-year stadium lease was set to expire in July.

Thursday's Legislature session was one of camaraderie, with legislators and administrators applauding and shaking hands, regardless of political differences.

Poloncarz made a rare appearance as a spectator during the special afternoon legislative session, giving and receiving greetings and congratulations among legislators and members of his own negotiating team.

Baskin, D-Buffalo, gave credit to the Republican minority caucus for ensuring that the county paid for more of the stadium in cash, avoiding saddling the county with millions in unneeded debt. Meanwhile, Republicans said they were happy to have been included in negotiation updates with the County Executive's Office and to work with Legislature colleagues on a transparent, fiscally responsible process for moving forward with the stadium deal.

"This is the way government should be working," said Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence.

Looking ahead

While the approval of the stadium deal is complete, there is still much more left to be done, both with the actual construction of the new stadium and with developing more policies and procedures associated with county benefits tied to the agreements.

The Bills wasted no time in getting construction work started Thursday afternoon, bringing heavy equipment to the site and setting up fencing. Major excavation work is slated to begin in early June, when a more formal groundbreaking will be held that will likely include Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"I think if you drove by Abbott Road now, you’re going to notice it," said Raccuia. "There is a lot of machinery, and there will be more coming. Earth is being moved, fences are being put up and some of the property at ECC South has already been transformed."

Poloncarz, who wrote a book about his last stadium negotiation with the Bills, when Ralph Wilson owned the team, said that in book terms, this isn't the end of the story.

"It's the end of multiple chapters, but we have a whole other volume, which is the construction," he said.

Elected leaders also raised concerns about how certain agreements meant to benefit Erie County residents will be administered.

For instance, they asked about how the Community Benefit Oversight Committee will ensure that the team contributes $3 million a year on worthy community priorities.

County officials also acknowledged that certain elements of the stadium security agreement, which is expected to include wage increases for Sheriff's Office security personnel, may not be finalized until more stadium design work is completed.

Several legislators, meanwhile, wondered how the county intends to use its new "hospitality center" suite at the new stadium. Legislator James Malczewski, R-Elma, said there needs to be ethical standards governing the use of that space. It can’t be used as a political perk, he added.

Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth said that is one of multiple policies the county will need to develop.

Both Baskin and Legislature Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park, said there needs to be ongoing Legislature conversation to tie up loose ends associated with the stadium deal and to stay updated on construction progress.

"We have to have some transparency," he said.

News staff reporters Michael Petro and Ryan O'Halloran contributed to this story.