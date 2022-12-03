County offices in Mayville to reopen a month after water line break

A month after they were closed to the public due to a water line break, Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services offices in the Hall R. Clothier Building, 7 N. Erie St., Mayville, will reopen Monday, County Executive Paul M. Wendel Jr. announced.

The second, third and fourth floors of the Clothier Building were closed following the break on Nov. 2 in a 2-inch line that supplied water to the heating and ventilating system on the roof.

The Public Health, Environmental Health and Social Services divisions were affected. The first floor and basement, which hold the Office of Aging Services, the Public Defender's Office, the Board of Elections and the Department of Motor Vehicles, remained open while county work crews repaired the damage.