The Erie County Department of Health will host the first of several Mental Health First Aid trainings in the city this spring on April 15 at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

A second will follow May 6 at the Frank E. Merriweather Library.

“Mental Health First Aid is a nationally recognized program that aims to make this important training as common as CPR,” said Kelly Wofford, director of the county Office of Health Equity.

The trainings come after a year in Buffalo that started with the last major surge in the Covid-19 pandemic, included a mass shooting in May and ended with a deadly blizzard that hit city neighborhoods hard.

"It was a stressful and traumatic year for our community," Wofford said in a press release. "Our office decided to offer this valuable, effective training that gives an adult the tools they need to provide immediate and practical support to someone experiencing a mental health challenge.”

Several county workers have been trained to teach the course and have started trainings for fellow county workers, she said.

Arica Rouse and Eddie Payne from the Office of Health Equity will lead the first two classes for the public.

Those who take the free classes will learn how to recognize signs of mental health or substance use challenges, offer support and guide those who need help toward appropriate care.

Trainings are open to those aged 18 and older. The April 15 class runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

The class May 6 runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

Trainings also are available to community groups, businesses and industry groups, faith organizations, nonprofit agencies, schools and colleges.

Registration is required. Contact Rouse at 716-858-2385 or email healthequity@erie.gov.