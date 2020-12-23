County needs quick decision on Cuomo plan to let 6,700 fans into Bills home playoff game

Bills players welcomed the possibility.

"That’s awesome. I don’t know how you’re going to figure out which 6,500, 6,700 are going to be the ones at the game," safety Jordan Poyer told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I’m sure if it could be 200,000, there’d be 200,000 in the stands."

During Cuomo's daily Covid-19 news briefing, he and Budget Director Robert Mujica said the state has studied how other communities have allowed NFL fans to attend games this year.

But they said no one else has added the component of rapid testing of every fan before the game and tracing their contacts afterward.

The Bills would control entry into and exit from the stadium, Mujica said. Fans would be required to wear masks at all times and would be barred or kicked out if they refuse.

Bills Stadium has a seating capacity of 73,079, so 6,700 fans would amount to just over 9% of that total. That's within the capacity range of what other NFL stadiums have allowed, though it's on the lower end. Erie County officials had recommended earlier in the season that the state permit 10% of fans to attend.