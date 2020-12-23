County needs quick decision on Cuomo plan to let 6,700 fans into Bills home playoff game

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was taken by surprise by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's announcement Wednesday that the state is studying a way to allow up to 6,700 fans into next month's Buffalo Bills home playoff game through a combination of pre-game Covid-19 testing and postgame contact tracing.
But if the state can pull together a plan to let fans back into the stadium by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, Poloncarz said, the county will scramble its work force to help make it happen.
"It's getting real close," Poloncarz told The Buffalo News. "We have to have a decision by midweek next week just so we know what we have to do for staffing and security purposes, and working with the other agencies we work with, state and federal, to ensure that it's a safe and secure environment for our fans."
He also expressed relief that while the state's plan, now under consideration, may require Covid-19 testing of all fans entering the stadium, the county will not be required to use its own Covid-19 testing materials or personnel to administer the tests.
The state Health Department is still working out details with the Buffalo Bills, but officials eye this as a first-in-the-nation "demonstration project" that could offer a way forward for other large events in the state. Bills Stadium seats about 73,000.
"We would like to do it," Cuomo told reporters but added, "Nothing is final."
Bills players welcomed the possibility.
"That’s awesome. I don’t know how you’re going to figure out which 6,500, 6,700 are going to be the ones at the game," safety Jordan Poyer told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I’m sure if it could be 200,000, there’d be 200,000 in the stands."
During Cuomo's daily Covid-19 news briefing, he and Budget Director Robert Mujica said the state has studied how other communities have allowed NFL fans to attend games this year.
But they said no one else has added the component of rapid testing of every fan before the game and tracing their contacts afterward.
The Bills would control entry into and exit from the stadium, Mujica said. Fans would be required to wear masks at all times and would be barred or kicked out if they refuse.
Bills Stadium has a seating capacity of 73,079, so 6,700 fans would amount to just over 9% of that total. That's within the capacity range of what other NFL stadiums have allowed, though it's on the lower end. Erie County officials had recommended earlier in the season that the state permit 10% of fans to attend.
When Poloncarz was asked about the possibility of Bills fans being allowed into the stadium for the playoffs on Monday, he said he considered it wasteful for Covid-19 tests to be used for that purpose. But he stated Wednesday that he could support the state's plan if it doesn't require the county to use its own limited testing resources or personnel to administer the tests.
"If the state's willing to do it, or have the Bills hire a private entity to do it, which I think is part of the discussions – I've had some conversations since it was announced – OK, fine," he said.
He noted that the state has much greater capacity to conduct certain types of Covid-19 tests than counties do.
Fans haven't been allowed at Bills games this season, though a number of other teams around the league have allowed fans on a limited basis. The Bills have one more regular season home game, on Jan. 3, and would host a playoff game the following weekend.
In a statement released by the Governor's Office Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo said, "If a final agreement can be reached and the plan works, this could also serve as a model for reopening other entertainment venues across the state. Bills fans have been waiting decades for another home playoff game and after such a tumultuous year, they deserve the opportunity to be able to root for their team in person, as long as it can be done safely. Go Bills!"
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, during the media briefing, that it's easier to ensure social distancing during the game but "ancillary events" such as watch parties and tailgating before the game carry greater risk.
He mentioned the impromptu gathering at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Sunday after the team plane arrived from Denver. Thousands of fans raucously celebrated the Bills' win hours earlier that clinched the team's first AFC East Division championship in 25 years.
"That's how disease spreads," Zucker said.
Poloncarz has said that the Bills submitted a stadium reopening plan that would bar both tailgating and buses in the its own lots. Orchard Park town officials had also indicated months ago that they would not permit tailgating in private lots if the Bills do not permit it in their own lots.
The county executive added that it's still a heavy lift for county employees to reopen the stadium because many county staffers who would be involved in preparing the stadium for fans are the same people who are handling the county's Covid-19 testing and vaccination preparation work.
Erie County plays a key role in staffing the Bills games with an emergency response team that involves five departments, not including other agency and municipal partners. They are responsible for everything from detaining unruly fans to guarding against a terrorist attack.
And many of them are the same people who are heading the county's Covid-19 response efforts, he said.
"So for people who think, 'Oh, you don't want to have fans in the stands,' that's not the case," Poloncarz said. "It's just not as easy as people think."
The Bills declined to discuss the state proposal in detail Wednesday, including how the team would select the fans allowed to attend the game.
“We are continuing to work with the Governor’s Office regarding the details of a plan to possibly host a limited amount of spectators at our home playoff game. Nothing has been finalized at this point," team spokesman Derek Boyko said in an email.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and other players sounded thrilled at the prospect of having fans cheering them on at the team's first home playoff game since the 1996 season.
"Obviously, that would be a huge inspiration to us to have fans back in the stadium and we know how much it would mean to those 6,700 fans that are there," Allen told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "Obviously, we wish we had Bills Mafia in the stands and this is the year that we would really use them."
The team has raced out to an 11-3 record this season, even with the stadium in Orchard Park oddly quiet on game days.
"It doesn’t matter how many fans we have, it’s going to be loud," return specialist Andre Roberts said. "Our fans are definitely the best fans in the NFL. Most people saw the videos when we came back to the airport. This is a special place. The fans here are awesome."
News Sports Reporters Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf contributed to this report.