County Legislature reappoints leaders, party rift continues
County Legislature reappoints leaders, party rift continues

April Baskin (copy)

Erie County Legislator April Baskin is re-elected chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Democrat April Baskin was re-elected chairwoman of the Erie County Legislature on Thursday in a 7-4 vote along party lines.

Baskin was first elected chairwoman in 2019 while serving in her first term in office.

In a sign of the continued, partisan rift between the two sides, Baskin, D-Buffalo, did not solicit any support from the minority caucus in her petition for re-election as chairwoman this year, and no members of the minority caucus offered her any.

Legislator Timothy Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, was renamed by the Democratic caucus to serve as majority leader. Legislator Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, was renamed by the Republican-supported caucus to serve as minority leader.

