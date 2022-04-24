County Legislature begins mulling Bills stadium deal, but don't expect many quick decisions

The Erie County Legislature will finally begin discussions on the Buffalo Bills stadium deal this week, but that doesn't mean a final vote will come quickly.

Hurdles – including the chairwoman's "non-negotiable" stance on a community benefits pact that other lawmakers also insist on, and disputes over how to spend county surplus funds – remain before a final deal can get the Legislature's stamp of approval.

The Legislature must approve a series of agreements related to the stadium deal, and it is starting with the memorandum of understanding publicly released more than three weeks ago. The non-binding document summarizes key terms of the arrangement.

The first Legislature conversation will occur during Thursday's work session and will be followed by a committee meeting the following week, said Chairwoman April Baskin.

But the formal approval of an MOU, which is not expected for another couple of weeks, does not necessarily mean the entire stadium deal will sail smoothly through the Legislature. In fact, behind-the-scenes deliberations so far have been rather halting.

"I don't want this to be rushed," Baskin said.

The Legislature remains under pressure to ensure that the Bills' billionaire owners are committed to a substantive community benefits agreement that would require the NFL team to funnel money back to the community. Issues of transportation access to the stadium, job opportunities and youth development are among the many priorities community organizations have lobbied to have included in a final agreement.

"That's a non-negotiable for myself and my vote," said Baskin, who has been working extensively with community groups to pull together a list of top priorities.

But that community benefits negotiating committee, which includes three county legislators in addition to the three main parties – the Hochul and Poloncarz administrations and the Bills – has not yet met.

In addition, the Legislature is holding up approval of County Executive Mark Poloncarz's budget amendment package to allocate roughly $175 million in year-end surplus money from 2021.

That budget amendment package includes a $75 million allocation toward the county's share of stadium construction costs, but legislators have been spending recent weeks wrangling among themselves over how to give their own districts a cut of that unusually large pot of surplus money.

While that matter is being hashed out, legislators are delaying a vote on annual county borrowing for construction projects already approved. Bond sale resolutions need bipartisan approval because they require a supermajority vote from at least eight out of the 11 legislators. While the annual borrowing is not directly related to stadium funding, some lawmakers may link their votes on that to resolution of the surplus issue, which does include stadium money.

"Things are moving at a slow pace because the decisions we make are generational decisions," Baskin said.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo said his caucus is interested in seeing the county put more budget surplus money toward the stadium deal to reduce future borrowing costs.

He also wants to see if it's possible to adjust the tentative project labor agreement to make sure that local construction workers – both union and non-union – get a crack at doing stadium work before workers are brought in from outside the region or state, he said.

Community organizations that have been pushing hard for a community benefits agreement have lobbied the Legislature to refuse to approve any stadium deal documents until strong community benefit terms are negotiated.

But Baskin said it's unnecessary to hold up the memorandum of understanding, which outlines major terms of the deal and is non-binding.

"It doesn't make anything final," she said.

There are still many more votes for the Legislature to take before the Bills deal can be approved, including votes agreeing to transfer county stadium property to New York State, the community benefits agreement and a final bond sale agreement to cover the balance of the county's $250 million share of the stadium's cost.

The County Legislature would not be giving up leverage to negotiate a strong community benefits deal by approving the memorandum of understanding sooner rather than later, Baskin said.

The Bills, Erie County and the state are expected to have all necessary documents for the stadium deal signed and approved by Sept. 1.

