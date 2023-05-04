The deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium is sealed.

The 11-member Erie County Legislature voted unanimously this morning to approve the series of stadium agreements that pave the way for a $1.54 billion stadium to be built adjacent to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The new stadium is slated to open in 2026. The County Legislature's vote was the last approval required for construction work on the stadium to begin after two years of stadium lease discussions, negotiations and delays.

The $1.54 billion includes $250 million in county money, half of which will be paid in cash. That cash availability will allow the county to delay borrowing for the major construction until April 2024, according to the county budget office. Another $600 million in public money will be paid by the state, with the balance footed by the team.

Laying the groundwork for Thursday's vote, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday that he went into negotiations with three goals: to keep the Bills in Buffalo, to secure a good financial deal and to get the county out of the football business by transferring the stadium to the state.

His message to the County Legislature: Mission accomplished.

"As I look at what we wanted to accomplish as a group, we reached pretty much every one of those goals," he told the Legislature, adding, "This is one of those legacy projects that we can be proud of. Not only did we keep the football team here, which we all know is so important to our community, but it is a good deal. And not many people thought that we were going to be able to get both, but we did."

Reaching a 30-year deal for a new NFL stadium for the Bills was difficult. Informational conversations about the expiring stadium lease agreement in 2020 took a back seat to the Covid-19 crisis, setting back negotiations by a year.

Then, even after a memorandum of understanding was reached by the state, the county and the Bills in March of last year, negotiations were waylaid by the May 14 mass shooting; the health crisis suffered by Bills co-owner Kim Pegula in June and two historic snowstorms in late 2022.

Other difficulties also cropped up as part of negotiations. For instance, while the memorandum of understanding stated that the Bills would enter into a community benefits agreement outlining how the team would give back to the county, the terms and details had yet to be negotiated. The construction and labor agreements were also subject to lengthy negotiations.

A signed agreement was finally reached last month between all three parties. The agreements, approved in a single vote by the Legislature, covered not only the terms of the new stadium, but the extension of the existing stadium lease until the new stadium is open. The current 10-year stadium lease was set to expire in July.

Legislature Economic Development Committee Chairman Howard Johnson marked the vote as a historic one, saying, "What we're embarking on is something legendary, something that we can look back and say, 'I was a part of this. I was one of the reasons why the Bills stayed."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.