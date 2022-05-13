County health rankings show WNY remains unhealthiest state region. See where your county stands

Western New York is blessed with a growing Buffalo Niagara Campus, which during the last decade has added a medical school, more researchers and an internationally known stroke center.

Still, residents in the region collectively remain the least healthy in all of New York State.

It isn’t hard for those in medicine to see why.

“Gates Vascular Institute is a wonderful institution,” said Dr. David Holmes, associate clinical chief of family medicine at Erie County Medical Center. “I want to go there if I have a stroke. But most of the patients who go there have preventable diseases from either diet, smoking or lack of exercise.”

The point was underlined again with the recent release of “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps 2022,” an annual report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute that measures health factors and outcomes in all U.S. counties.

Half of the eight counties in the region ranked in the bottom 10 statewide and all but one, Wyoming County, in the lower half. It has been this way for at least a decade.

To be sure, the region has its strengths. The nuts and bolts in the latest report, released late last month, show that each of the counties has higher high school completion rates and greater access to affordable housing than the state average. The gap between the rich and poor is smaller, the number of social connections greater. A slightly higher percentage of residents also have health insurance.

The report, however, continues to list lots of shortcomings when compared to state averages:

• Smoking and obesity rates are higher.

• Life expectancy is lower – in some counties almost a decade less for those who are Black and Native American – than the state average of 80.3 years.

• The number of poor physical and mental health days per month is higher, as is the percentage of preventable hospital admissions for those on Medicare, except in Erie County.

• Physical inactivity rates are higher.

• Access to exercise activities is lower than in all but Erie County, with the disparity most pronounced in rural counties.

• Pollution rates are worse in all but Allegany and Chautauqua counties, and most pronounced in Erie and Niagara.

The report, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, examines data mostly from 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. It concludes that many of the poor choices that go into health outcomes flow from social determinants of health – including differences in education, employment, income, transportation, crime rates and the cost of child care in terms of overall family expenses – which often drive challenges for well-being in poorer urban and rural communities.

“Instead of framing health outcome questions around matters of ‘personal choice,’ it’s more reasonable to note that there are marginalized and vulnerable people in our community that are faced with few positive choices,” said Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County health commissioner.

The environment, access to medical care, social circumstances and genetics also figure into population health, Burstein said, and public health departments seek to approach solutions from all fronts.

Two years into the pandemic, the challenges are daunting. The first pandemic year spawned the largest single-year drop in U.S. life expectancy, 1.8 years, since World War II, down from 78.8 years in 2019, County Rankings researchers note, as well as the largest spike in the death rate on record (up 17% from 2019 to 835 deaths per 100,000 people). Provisional data suggest numbers for last year could be worse.

The latest report also includes a road map to better health and wellness, singling out communities and efforts that buck trends in a nation that spends the most on health care, yet yields the worst outcomes when measured against other leading industrialized nations.

Holmes, a clinical associate professor of family medicine in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said the medical school is taking more steps to address racial and cultural biases that seep into health care, just like other parts of American society.

He recommends a holistic approach to better regional wellness – with a greater emphasis on improving mental health.

“I’ve found that about half the patients at the ECMC Family Health Clinic are there because of unhealthy ways of coping with stress,” he said.

Patients have long used food, alcohol and drugs for comfort, choices that intensified during the pandemic, said Holmes, who also works in the UBMD addictions clinic in Amherst.

Holmes advocates a health care model focused on the physical, emotional, social and spiritual well-being of patients. Disease prevention should be stressed, he said, and related education taught by trusted advisers that include church, cultural and neighborhood leaders.

“In order to make healthy choices,” he said, “we need accountability, we need support and we need incentives.”

He'd like to see a “fat tax” on junk foods, with proceeds being used to lower the costs of healthier foods – a strategy akin to that used to cut cigarette use – but conceded it would probably be too politically unpalatable.

Regional counties during the last half-decade have adopted Live Well initiatives to address County Health Rankings and similar reports. Erie County last year also created an Office of Health Equity.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Those changes and filling gaps don’t happen overnight,” Burstein said. “In fact, some of our initiatives and services might not show improvements for years or decades. Still, it is vital work.”

WNY Refresh and The Buffalo News are among upstate media outlets that devote extra resources helping to find solutions to regional health challenges. We will continue that work going forward. First, a closer look at the strengths and challenges each regional county faces, based on a variety of records and datasets County Health Rankings researchers examined from 2016-2020.

Wyoming – Ranked 17 out of 62 NYS counties

Strengths: The percentage of low-birthweight babies (7%) is one percentage point below the state average. Life expectancy at 78.9 years is highest in the region but still 1.4 years below the state average. Diabetes prevalence (9%) matches the state average. HIV prevalence is less than half the state average. Mammography screening rate (46%) is higher than state average and flu vaccines (49%) at the average. Teen birth rates are lower, as is the percentage of uninsured residents. High school graduation rate (90%) exceeds the state average by three percentage points. Unemployment and the percentage of children in poverty (11%) is lower. County residents have the lowest income gap between rich and poor in the region, and among the highest number social connections.

Challenges: The number of poor physical and mental health days (4/4.8) is above the state average (3.4/3.6). Adult smoking rate (20%) is seven percentage points above the state average. The obesity rate (33%) is six percentage points higher. Excessive drinking (23%) is four percentage points higher. The ratio of primary care providers per person is three times less than the state average. For dentists, it’s two times less. Broadband access (81%) is among the lowest in the region.

Genesee – 38

Strengths: Only 6% of babies are born with low birth weight, two percentage points less than the state average. HIV prevalence is far lower than the state average, as is the case for counties across the region. The diabetes rate is the same. The percentages of those who received mammogram screenings (47%) and flu shots (50%) was higher. Unemployment was lower and income inequality less pronounced than state averages.

Challenges: Poor monthly physical and mental health days (3.9/4.8) are higher than the state average. Longevity is 2½ years less than the state average and eight years less for those who are Black. The adult smoking rate (19%) is three percentage points higher than the state average but lower than most other WNY counties. The obesity rate (33%) is five percentage points higher. Physical inactivity is slightly higher than the state average and access to exercise activity (56%) is 32 percentage points lower.

Allegany – 43

Strengths: HIV prevalence is much smaller. Teen births fall in line with the state average. Mammography screening percentage (54%) is the highest in the region, its pollution rate the lowest. Social connections are stronger than in most other regional counties.

Challenges: More monthly poor physical and mental health days (4.3/5.1); life expectancy is 2.4 years lower than the state average; adult smoking rate (22%) is among the highest in the region. Access to exercise is 41% compared to 88% state average. Excessive drinking is four percentage points higher and percentage of alcohol-impaired driving deaths almost twice the state average. The ratio of patients to primary care providers and dentists is roughly half that of the state average.

Erie – 46

Strengths: HIV prevalence per infection per 100,000 population is 292 compared to state average of 765. Access to exercise activities is 93% compared to 88% statewide and highest in region. Fewer people lack health insurance (4% vs. 6% statewide). Ratio of patients to primary care providers roughly matches the state average and is better than the top U.S. performing counties for dentists. Rate of preventable hospital stays per 100,000 Medicare enrollees is lower at 3,257 compared to state average of 3,717. Adults ages 25 and over with a high school diploma or equivalent is 92% compared to 87% statewide; 74% have at least some college compared to 70% statewide.

Challenges: More poor monthly physical and mental health days (3.8/4.6). Life expectancy, 78, is 4.8 years lower than the state average of 80.3. For Blacks it’s 72.4 and Native Americans 74.3. Adult smoking rate (18%) and obesity rate (32%) are both five percentage points higher than the state average. Excessive drinking and alcohol-impaired driving deaths are slightly higher. Eighteen percent of children live in poverty, slightly higher than the state average (includes 9% white, 37% Hispanic, 38% Asian, 40% Black and 25% Native American). Number of reported violent crime offenses per 100,000 population is 428 compared to 379 statewide. Air pollution – measured in micrograms per cubic meter of fine particulate matter – is 7.6 compared to the state average of 6.9. In Erie County, 80% of employees drive alone to and from work compared to 52% statewide; 84% of households have a broadband internet connection compared with 85% statewide.

Niagara – 53

Strengths: Lower HIV prevalence; 9% diabetes rate at the state average. 92% have high school or equivalent education; 69% some college education. The severe housing cost burden – the percentage of households that spend 50% or more of their household income on housing – is 11%, compared to an average of 19% statewide.

Challenges: Higher poor monthly physical and mental health days than the state average (4/4.9). Average life expectancy is three years less, and a full decade less for those who are Black. Smoking rate, 21%, is eight percentage points higher than the state average; 32% obesity rate is five percentage points higher. Teen birth rate, drug overdose deaths and lack of access to healthy foods are all higher. Percentage with the flu vaccine (42%) is nine percentage points lower. Social connections are lowest in the region. Average daily density of fine particulate pollution matter in micrograms per cubic meter (PM2.5) is 8.7, highest in the region. Broadband access is in 83%.

Orleans – 54

Strengths: The percentage of uninsured matches the state average. Income disparities between richest and poorest residents are among the smallest in the region.

Challenges: More physical and mental health days per month (4.4/5.1) than the state average. Life expectancy of 77.5 is almost three years less. Child and infant mortality rates are both almost twice as high. Diabetes prevalence is slightly higher and HIV infection is higher than other regional counties. Adult smoking (21%) and obesity (32%) are higher than state averages, as are physical inactivity and excessive drinking. Access to exercise opportunities (58%) is 30 percentage points lower than the state average and the teen birth rate is roughly 80% higher. Ratio of patients to dentists and primary care and mental health providers is worst in the region.

Chautauqua – 55

Strengths: Higher percentage of those screened for mammography (49%) and highest in region for the flu shot (52%). Higher number of social associations.

Challenges: Most poor physical and mental health days per month in region (4.4/5). Highest adult obesity rate in region (34%). Physical inactivity (29%) and access to exercise activities (63%) worse than state average. Ratio of patients per dentists and primary care and mental health providers is about 50% higher than the state average. Broadband access (80%).

Cattaraugus – 60

Strengths: Mammography screening (46%) three percentage points higher than state average. Number of social associations are among highest in region.

Challenges: Most poor physical and mental health days per month in the region (4.5/5.2); smoking (22%) and obesity (33%) are above state averages. Shortest life expectancy in the region at 77.1, with Native American longevity a decade less than the state average of 80.3. Diabetes incidence (10%) is slightly higher. Physical inactivity is higher and access to exercise opportunities (50%) is 38 percentage points lower. Teen births are almost twice the state average countywide and more than three times for Native Americans. Percentage of residents uninsured (7%) is one percentage point higher than the state average and highest in the region. Broadband access (76%) lowest in the region.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.