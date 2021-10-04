County budget proposes $5 million to maintain Highmark Stadium

Erie County may be negotiating with the Buffalo Bills ownership about a new stadium, but that doesn't mean they're done investing in the one they have now.

Under County Executive Mark Poloncarz's 2022 budget proposal, Highmark Stadium would see an investment of $5.3 million, which includes $2.2 million in county borrowing. The rest of the money would come from the state and other sources.

Under the existing lease agreement with the Bills ownership, both the county and the state are obligated to spend money to maintain the stadium.

In describing the county's $2.2 million allocation, Poloncarz said the county had not made a commitment to a new Bills stadium, but he did point out that the money being earmarked is for necessary maintenance and safety needs, not long-term stadium improvements.

"It’s not like we’re going to invest in a lot of new things that are there for 25 years," he said.

The budgeted dollars would go toward concrete repairs, replacing a climate control system and some water lines, as well as an assortment of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and other safety-related improvements and repairs, according to the project description in the county's capital budget.

