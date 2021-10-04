County budget proposes $5 million to maintain Highmark Stadium

Erie County may be negotiating with the Buffalo Bills ownership about a new stadium, but that doesn't mean they're done investing in the one they have now.
Under County Executive Mark Poloncarz's 2022 budget proposal, Highmark Stadium would see an investment of $5.3 million, which includes $2.2 million in county borrowing. The rest of the money would come from the state and other sources.
Under the existing lease agreement with the Bills ownership, both the county and the state are obligated to spend money to maintain the stadium.
In describing the county's $2.2 million allocation, Poloncarz said the county had not made a commitment to a new Bills stadium, but he did point out that the money being earmarked is for necessary maintenance and safety needs, not long-term stadium improvements.
"It’s not like we’re going to invest in a lot of new things that are there for 25 years," he said.
The budgeted dollars would go toward concrete repairs, replacing a climate control system and some water lines, as well as an assortment of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and other safety-related improvements and repairs, according to the project description in the county's capital budget.
Meanwhile, the Erie County Legislature is looking ahead to any future lease agreement for a new Bills stadium.
Legislature Chair April Baskin said she has been disappointed by the lack of information from the county administration about what is occurring with negotiations.
Negotiators for Pegula Sports & Entertainment have pointed to the many maintenance and repair needs of the existing stadium as a reason for a new one to be built.
Legislators on both sides of the aisle have expressed dissatisfaction with being shut out of the negotiations process and adopted a resolution last week demanding more regular updates on the talks.
Now, members of the Republican-supported minority caucus are putting forth a resolution to require a longer timeline for approval of any future stadium lease agreement to ward off what happened in 2013, when the Legislature was asked to approve a stadium agreement the same day it was presented.
The new resolution would require a 90-day period for the Legislature to discuss the proposal after it is submitted by the County Executive's Office. The resolution also calls for three public hearings and advance notice for members of the public to offer their comments and feedback.
"Reports are indicating that the Pegulas want significant taxpayer support," said Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca. "If this is the case, it’s only fair that the public should have enough time to provide their input on the final proposal. As legislators, we also need time to review the plan from every angle before taking a vote."