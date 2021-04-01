 Skip to main content
County attorney for Poloncarz administration suspended
Erie County Attorney Michael A. Siragusa was suspended for five days without pay last week.

Siragusa, the top lawyer and administrator for the County Attorney's Office, was appointed by County Executive Mark Poloncarz and has served as county attorney since 2012, when Poloncarz came into office. 

County spokesman Peter Anderson declined to comment on the suspension, saying the county does not comment on personnel matters.

Siragusa's annual salary is $173,000.

Siragusa previously served as deputy assistant attorney general in charge of the Buffalo regional office of the state attorney general. As county attorney, he represents the county's legal interests and oversees legal cases involving county government.

