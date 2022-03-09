County and community leaders assail NFTA leadership for route cuts

The shouting began when Kimberley Minkel, director of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, got up to leave the Erie County Legislature Chambers after two hours of discussion, debate and blame regarding cuts to bus routes. As she and a board member made their way out, a few residents who had been waiting for their chance to talk stood up and started yelling in frustration.
The first two hours of the three-hour informational meeting had largely be taken up by invited speakers, community, union and elected leaders. Minkel spoke in defense of the authority, but almost everyone else was on the attack.
The Rev. Kinzer Pointer, who chairs the county's Poverty Committee, said the NFTA was taking public money specifically earmarked for the preservation of bus routes and cutting routes anyway.
"The cutting of routes is really almost criminal," he said, adding that the agency would get recruitment assistance from the faith community, if only it asked for the help.
On Feb. 13, the NFTA suspended express bus service on eight routes and decreased the frequency of buses running on the evenings and weekends due to labor shortages. Minkel said the driver shortage is part of a nationwide problem, with the agency battling both the lack of drivers on the payroll and the high absenteeism rates of hired drivers due to Covid-19 and other illnesses.
Authority officials said Thursday they will begin reducing some service on Feb. 13, temporarily eliminating eight express routes and increasing intervals between buses after 7 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.
She said many efforts are ongoing to recruit and train new drivers and to lower the bar for becoming a driver. She also stressed that the suspension of routes is only temporary.
But on Wednesday, city and county leaders, as well as community groups and union heads appearing before the Erie County Legislature, expressed skepticism about the "temporary" nature of the cuts, saying they've heard that used to describe other permanent service cuts.
Support Local Journalism
Many rebuked the authority for not only cutting the routes but for doing a poor job of communicating that information, providing transparency to riders and local leaders and proactively reaching out to other community groups for help and support with driver recruitment during difficult times.
"It's not a question of the challenges you face, but the culture you foster," said Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo, who chairs the Economic Development Committee and said he wants the NFTA hold a public hearing and report back with a progress update in 60 to 90 days.
Buffalo Fillmore District Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski and other legislators and community speakers expressed concern about the disproportionate impact the cuts have on those most vulnerable in the community and the "opaque" nature of the NFTA's decision making. Several talked about high school and college students who've missed classes and programs, jeopardizing their good standing, or those who've walked hours in the dark to get home when their buses never showed up.
"I think it's terrible ... and such an inconvenience," said Jacqueline Bald, a frequent user of Metro's No. 66 Express. "Buffalo is trying to rebuild, and they want people to come into the city. This is not the way to do it."
Ron Giza, an officer with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1342, recounted how his union was contacted by the Lancaster Police because of a woman who uses a motorized wheelchair and relies on bus service to get to her part-time job at an Amazon fulfillment center. The young woman had endured numerous harrowing journeys to work because of poor bus service and was once left stranded outside in the rain overnight because the nighttime bus she needed to get home never arrived.
The police eventually covered her in a blanket and stayed with her until a local Tim Hortons opened and she could take shelter there until the early morning bus arrived.
"This poor girl just wants to work," he said.
Jeffrey Richardson, the union president, also accused the NFTA of providing misleading information about starting pay and top annual pay, noting that bus drivers get paid a starting wage of $16.33 an hour, but the brochure handed out by the authority states beginning drivers earn thousands more each year, even though overtime and higher paying shift work is not guaranteed. He also said other cities like Rochester get paid more.
Legislator John Bargnesi, D-Town of Tonawanda, said solving the NFTA's challenges will require assistance from all levels of government.