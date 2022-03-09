County and community leaders assail NFTA leadership for route cuts

Metro Bus to cut service in face of labor shortage Authority officials said Thursday they will begin reducing some service on Feb. 13, temporarily eliminating eight express routes and increasing intervals between buses after 7 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.

She said many efforts are ongoing to recruit and train new drivers and to lower the bar for becoming a driver. She also stressed that the suspension of routes is only temporary.

But on Wednesday, city and county leaders, as well as community groups and union heads appearing before the Erie County Legislature, expressed skepticism about the "temporary" nature of the cuts, saying they've heard that used to describe other permanent service cuts.

Many rebuked the authority for not only cutting the routes but for doing a poor job of communicating that information, providing transparency to riders and local leaders and proactively reaching out to other community groups for help and support with driver recruitment during difficult times.

"It's not a question of the challenges you face, but the culture you foster," said Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo, who chairs the Economic Development Committee and said he wants the NFTA hold a public hearing and report back with a progress update in 60 to 90 days.