Counties, including Erie and Niagara, mull sales tax holiday on gasoline

County governments across the state, including Erie and Niagara counties, are trying to decide whether to join the state's tax holiday on gasoline.

The Democratic majority in the Erie County Legislature will caucus on the issue next week, Erich Weyant, chief of staff for the Democratic lawmakers, said Wednesday.

The administration of County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz is investigating the fiscal impact of such a move, spokesman Peter Anderson said.

"We are hoping to have a resolution ready to address this for the Legislature to consider next week as well," Anderson said Wednesday.

In Niagara County, Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said Wednesday that she anticipates a special session April 25 that might vote on suspending part of the sales tax on gasoline.

A special session is needed, Wydysh said, because the state Department of Taxation and Finance has asked counties to inform Albany by May 2 if they want to cut taxes on gas by June 1, which is when the state cap takes effect.

The state budget will save consumers 16 cents a gallon from June 1 to Dec. 31 by suspending the state's sales tax and excise tax on motor fuel, according to a report by the New York State Association of Counties.

That report also says it's a little-known fact that for many years, counties have had the option to tax only the first $2 or $3 of the price of a gallon of gas. Some counties adopted temporary caps about a decade ago, when prices spiked, according to Mark LaVigne, deputy executive director of the Association of Counties.

The state budget passed last week gave counties an additional option: to tax only the first $4 of the price of a gallon.

In the past few days, Onondaga, Dutchess and Ulster counties have adopted sales tax caps on gas, LaVigne said.

Onondaga County chose to limit its tax to the first $4 of a gallon. Dutchess and Ulster chose to limit their sales tax to 8 cents per gallon regardless of how prices fluctuate.

Here's how this could play out: Consider that a gallon costs $4.25, which was Wednesday's Buffalo Niagara metropolitan area average, according to AAA.

If a county adopted a $4 cap on sales tax, that means the county would tax the first $4 and the remaining 25 cents would be tax-free.

According to a gas tax calculator on the Erie County comptroller's website, at $4.25 a gallon, Erie County's sales tax accounts for 21.9 cents a gallon. If only $3 of each gallon were taxed, the county sales tax would be 16 cents per gallon, meaning such a cap would save Erie County drivers almost 6 cents per gallon.

It's hard to tell what impact a gasoline sales tax cap would have on county finances, since gasoline prices – and demand – fluctuate so much.

Wednesday's local AAA average was 15 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.43 higher than a year ago.

Erie County collected $41.24 million and Niagara County collected $6.9 million from their sales taxes on gasoline in 2021, LaVigne said.

Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said county officials are talking in terms of losing about $1.5 million in revenue if the Niagara County Legislature decides to tax only the first $3 of a gallon.

Wydysh said that's an early estimate.

"I need to hear what these totals are before I decide which amount would work best," Wydysh said. "The issue for us becomes wanting to make a real difference for our taxpayers without just switching that burden and creating a different property tax burden."

But the Association of Counties took a swing at estimating the impact a few months ago, as gas prices started to rise even before Russia invaded Ukraine and President Biden banned purchases of Russian petroleum products.

Its chart showed that at $2.30 per gallon, which is a bit more than half of the current pump price, Erie County, whose local sales tax is 4.75%, could count on pocketing $30 million a year in sales taxes.

Niagara County, whose local sales tax is 4%, would take in $5.3 million if gas cost $2.30 a gallon.

That means one could roughly double those figures to estimate what the counties would take in at today's prices if the sales tax wasn't limited. That's $60 million for Erie and $10.6 million for Niagara.

The Association of Counties also figured that if gas were sold at $3.04 per gallon, Erie County would collect $41.2 million a year and Niagara County about $6.9 million. Thus, those estimates are slightly above to what the counties would take in if they limited taxation to the first $3 of a gallon's price.

