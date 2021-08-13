Counties face surge in foster care sex abuse lawsuits as Child Victims Act window closes

“There’s so much reform needed in both the congregate care scenario and the foster care scenario,” said Hamilton, founder and CEO of Child USA, a national organization that advocates for improved child protection laws. “Children are more at risk in those scenarios. In some ways, it’s like a frontier that we’re just now beginning to understand.”

Child USA for years has pushed for more expansive statutes of limitations in child sex abuse cases across the nation. Hamilton said window laws such as the Child Victims Act in New York are key to unlocking systemic problems that allow abuse to fester unchecked and in secret.

“The value of the window is the power of discovery,” she said. “It’s the only way that we ever find out about how the system put children at risk. Criminal prosecution doesn’t do that. That is really aimed at the bad acts of either the perpetrator or maybe occasionally the organization. But they don’t go into the systemic ways in which children were just routinely permitted to be abused. That’s what these lawsuits do. It’s so much more than just dollars.”

The uptick in foster care cases in recent weeks also shows that there are victims who would benefit from a longer window, said Hamilton.