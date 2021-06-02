Counties consider law that lets kids ages 12-13 hunt deer with guns

"The memories that you make, that’s what matters," he said. "The big thing, too, is the immense respect you’re teaching them for firearms. My kids know, do not go near Dad’s guns, plain and simple."

Stromecki, whose son died of cancer in 2018, the day before his 13th birthday, said he wished he could have spent more time hunting with his son closer to home than spending so much of fall in Pennsylvania, where there is no age limit for youth hunters as long as they are with an experienced mentor.

Ben would have been allowed to hunt deer in New York with a regular, compound bow under state rules, but he wasn't strong enough to pull one, his father said.

"We want to be able to hunt in our own territories, in our state and in our counties, and we couldn’t," Stromecki said.

The flip side

Many animal rights advocates and those concerned about gun violence involving youth have objected to laws that allow firearms into the hands of kids.

Anne Muller, a representative with the League of Humane Voters, a political organization that opposes hunting and advocates for animal protection legislation, said the Erie County Legislature should not pass laws that advocate having adolescents shoot bullets and arrows into animals.