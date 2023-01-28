 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Counselors available Saturday at BestSelf to talk about Tyre Nichols' death

  • Updated
Police Force Investigation (copy)

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols was killed during a traffic stop with Memphis police on Jan. 7.

 Associated Press
Mental health counselors will be available Saturday afternoon at BestSelf Behavioral Health on Genesee Street in Buffalo for those who need support after video footage was made public Friday night showing the brutal beating of a Black man at the hands of Memphis, Tenn., police officers. 

Counselors will be available from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at BestSelf's location at Mt. Aaron Missionary Baptist Church, 695 Genesee St. 

"We are looking to just hold space to help people who want to talk, who want to process and talk about what's going on, what pain they may feel," BestSelf Chief Operating Officer Kelly Dumas said Friday night during a prayer vigil at Buffalo City Hall. 

Individual counseling and support will also be available, she said.

Tyre Nichols, 29, was tased, pepper-sprayed and beaten by five Memphis police officers after he was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving the night on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. 

"People are hurting," Dumas said. "Watching that video of the brutal beating of Mr. Tyre (Nichols) was very difficult. I felt anger, pain, confused, scared. I just want to acknowledge that there's a lot of people feeling a lot of things right now. There are no right or wrong feelings. All feelings are OK. It's not about feeling, it's about what we do with those feelings." 

Dumas encourages people to reach out for support if they're struggling with their feelings after watching the video. She recommends taking a break from watching the news and checking social media if it becomes too much. 

