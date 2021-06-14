Councilman plants seeds for Orchard Park to allow pot dispensaries, smoking lounges

"We have to look at all the things that would be affected," she said. "We seem to be, in Orchard Park, very conservative."

The village would not want to turn small businesses away, she said, but if it did allow dispensaries and lounges, they would have to go in the proper location.

Orchard Park would get some tax revenue from any dispensary or lounge.

Under the new state legislation, there is a 4% local tax on the product when it is sold to a consumer. The county will receive 25% of the tax, and the town, village or city where the product is sold will receive 75%.

There also is a state tax imposed on the distributor, based on the amount of THC in the product and a 9% state tax on the price of the product when it is sold to a consumer.

"This would allow us to reduce the burden on residents. Some portion that comes to the town should be used to fund the police and any additional public safety measures they would have to take," Flynn said.

He said there are a lot of issues to explore, and the earlier the town makes the announcement that shops will be allowed, the more time there is for businesses and the town to plan.