Councilman plants seeds for Orchard Park to allow pot dispensaries, smoking lounges

Orchard Park's mix of village, suburban and rural vibes may be getting more chill with the addition of pot dispensaries and smoking lounges.
Orchard Park Councilman Conor Flynn said he will not vote to opt out of having cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption in the town. And that means marijuana shops and smoking lounges could be coming.
New York's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed earlier this year, allows local governments to pass a local law to opt out of having retail pot shops and lounges in their towns, cities and villages.
The local law must be passed by Dec. 31, and if it is not, municipalities must allow the sale and on-site consumption of marijuana products.
Since the town has just two Town Board members since Supervisor Patrick Keem resigned last year, and it would take two votes to pass, the measure will not be adopted this year.
Effective Thursday, it is legal for a person to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana. It is, for now, still illegal to sell marijuana in New York State.
"I wanted to make sure that I didn't string either the public or these business owners along for the rest of the year when I was confident in my decision not to opt out," Flynn said.
He said he is thinking of potential business owners who might want to operate a pot shop and the revenue the town could receive from taxes on marijuana products, as well as making the community more attractive and livable for future generations.
"You have to put yourself into a business owner’s shoes," he said. "A business owner has to make investments, a business owner has to do research on where they want to locate, where they want to set up shop."
He said it is a good opportunity for the town to provide residents the opportunity to fulfill their needs.
" They're going to be purchasing it somewhere," Flynn said. "We should provide them an opportunity to not have to travel too far. We should give business owners an opportunity to meet this customer base where it is."
Fellow Town Board Member Eugene Majchrzak said he has not made his mind up about whether the town should opt out. He said there was discussion about conducting a community survey.
Majchrzak also said Flynn's announcement is premature.
"I’m just kind of in a neutral position right now. I can't guarantee, based on the survey, I would go along with the majority," Majchrzak said.
Flynn said those answering the survey will not be randomly selected, so the survey might not be a reflective sample of town residents. He said the survey should be used to help inform the discussion about zoning and planning issues surrounding dispensaries and lounges.
Orchard Park Village Mayor Jo Ann Litwin said the Village Board has discussed it, but has not made a decision.
"We have to look at all the things that would be affected," she said. "We seem to be, in Orchard Park, very conservative."
The village would not want to turn small businesses away, she said, but if it did allow dispensaries and lounges, they would have to go in the proper location.
Orchard Park would get some tax revenue from any dispensary or lounge.
Under the new state legislation, there is a 4% local tax on the product when it is sold to a consumer. The county will receive 25% of the tax, and the town, village or city where the product is sold will receive 75%.
There also is a state tax imposed on the distributor, based on the amount of THC in the product and a 9% state tax on the price of the product when it is sold to a consumer.
"This would allow us to reduce the burden on residents. Some portion that comes to the town should be used to fund the police and any additional public safety measures they would have to take," Flynn said.
He said there are a lot of issues to explore, and the earlier the town makes the announcement that shops will be allowed, the more time there is for businesses and the town to plan.
"Any business is subject to zoning and planning regulation to ensure that the business aligns with the look and feel of the community and the surrounding area, and marijuana businesses are going to be subject to these same restrictions," Flynn said.