Councilman calls for investigation into Buffalo's response to blizzard

Two weeks after a blizzard swept into the area, killing 44 people, including more than two dozen in Buffalo, a Buffalo Common Council member wants an investigation to look at "administrative deficiencies" in the city's emergency response to the storm.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski called for the creation of a panel to address questions and concerns about the city's actions and response to the blizzard.

“Our first responders and essential workforce worked tirelessly to address the needs of our residents, and we all continue to commend their work and dedication,” Nowakowski said. “However, there were clear deficiencies in the emergency response to the December 2022 blizzard that need to be immediately addressed."

Nowakowski and South Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon have proposed that the city create an emergency management coordinator position. Nowakowski said that is one of more than 30 questions and concerns that should be addressed by the panel.

Other topics include establishing an emergency operations center, warming shelter operations, strengthening the city snow plan and addressing equipment, staffing and budgetary needs.

Mayor Byron W. Brown announced this month that New York University's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will study the storm preparation, response and recovery and prepare an after-action report.

Nowakowski said the details of the report and process have not been made available, and he wants the Common Council to play a key role in addressing the public's questions and concerns.

"It is incumbent on the Buffalo Common Council to conduct an inquiry into the administrative management of the storm, address the public’s concerns and ensure that Buffalo learns from this experience and is fully equipped to address emergency situations like this in the future, Nowakowski said.

He called for a meeting with representatives of the administration, the Wagner School of Public Service, the Common Council, Erie County and New York State.

Two more deaths were confirmed by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Friday, bringing the blizzards death toll to at least 44. All but one of those deaths took place in Erie County. One was in Niagara County.

One of the deaths was a woman "found in a tent in Buffalo," Poloncarz tweeted Friday afternoon. Also, a 3-year-old girl drowned in a hotel pool where her family went after losing power, he said.

"The young girl is related to the incident I had referenced in a blizzard press conference and noted while the initial reports had her passing, she was alive," Poloncarz tweeted. "We are all so sad she passed and I offer my deepest condolences to her family and all who lost a loved one."

News staff reporter Maki Becker contributed to this report.