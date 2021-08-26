Council wants tracking system for Buffalo's stimulus spending

Mayor Byron Brown called Buffalo’s plan for hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus money a blueprint for solving the city's poverty and public health challenges.

But “the devil is in the details” in terms of how projects will be rolled out, Common Council members said.

So they want a system set up to monitor progress on the projects, including receiving copies of requests for proposals before they are issued by the city. They say they want to see exactly what’s going out to bid, the costs and other project details.

Council members will ask the administration and Department of Public Works to work with them in establishing a tracking system for the requests for proposals.

“I think that it’s so important that people understand that this is the proposal being sent to the federal government, however … the devil is always in the details,” Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. “So how some of these programs roll out is going to be very important. We’ll have to work that out as a council with the administration.”

More job training – not luck – part of Buffalo's revised stimulus spending plan The initial version of the administration's plan called for 1,600 low-income residents picked by chance to receive $500 a month for two years for a total payout of $20 million. Instead, those choosing to enroll in job training and readiness programs will be among the beneficiaries.

The spending plan identifies 26 ways to spend about $330 million in American Rescue Plan money.

