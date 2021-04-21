Council wants data before expanding Buffalo police mental health team

Mental health-related crises don’t just happen on weekdays and during regular business hours.
That’s why Buffalo’s Police Oversight Committee opened a discussion Wednesday about finding new funding or reallocating money to expand the Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team, which was formed last year to respond to such calls.
But city lawmakers say need to see data from the program first before funding any expansion.
“Are we utilizing the (team) more and more and is that something that needs to increase? Are they able to handle the amount of calls that are coming in? Does that area need to increase or would you say there’s enough for now?” Council President Darius G. Pridgen asked during Wednesday's committee meeting.
He said he would like to see a team available every day, 24 hours a day, especially when there’s a high volume of calls.
“I’m asking now, especially as we’re going into the budget (process) in another week or so," he said.
Mayor Byron W. Brown will release his proposed 2021-22 budget by May 1, and the Council has until May 21 to act on it, officials said.
Advocates for police reform in Buffalo and across the country have called for new strategies for responding to people who are having a mental health crisis, including pairing police trained in crisis intervention with mental health professionals.
Police Capt. Amber Beyer, who is in charge of the crisis intervention training for the department, heads the Behavioral Health Team, which started last October. The team formed a month after police shot a bat-wielding, homeless man who had a history of mental illness, though Brown had announced plans for it as part of a reform agenda unveiled months earlier.
The team has six police officers and two lieutenants from the Buffalo Police Department and three clinicians and a program supervisor from Endeavor Health Services. The program is funded through a $300,000 grant to Endeavor. The team is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
More funding for the police department and to support mental health professionals would be needed to expand the program beyond those hours, Beyer told the committee.
“The staffing for the hours that we work is appropriate, however expanding our hours is definitely something that’s needed. Obviously we know that mental health-related calls do not only occur Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 and 6. So ideally it would be best to have a team like this operating on more hours,” she said.
Outside of the current hours, the police commissioner can call in the team if necessary.
“We had an incident at the Broadway Market not too long ago with a suicidal male, and the commissioner had our behavioral health team come in and assist with that,” she said.
Team members “obviously” are not as accessible and available for an immediate crisis situation after-hours and on weekends, but the department also utilizes Crisis Services during those periods, Beyer said.
“Our patrol officers are still calling upon Crisis Services to come in if they feel like that would be beneficial at the moment,” she said.
Niagara Council Member David. A. Rivera, a retired Buffalo police officer, said he is not opposed to identifying financial resources to expand the team, but he would need to see more information.
The committee has asked the Brown administration or the police command staff to provide data and statistics on the program.
“We need the data because that’s how we allocate resources. How many of these cases do we have? Are they mostly in the evening, mostly on weekends?” asked Rivera, Police Oversight Committee chairman. “You have some Council members who want it 24/7. I would like to see the data to justify that.”