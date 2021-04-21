Council wants data before expanding Buffalo police mental health team

Outside of the current hours, the police commissioner can call in the team if necessary.

“We had an incident at the Broadway Market not too long ago with a suicidal male, and the commissioner had our behavioral health team come in and assist with that,” she said.

Team members “obviously” are not as accessible and available for an immediate crisis situation after-hours and on weekends, but the department also utilizes Crisis Services during those periods, Beyer said.

“Our patrol officers are still calling upon Crisis Services to come in if they feel like that would be beneficial at the moment,” she said.

Niagara Council Member David. A. Rivera, a retired Buffalo police officer, said he is not opposed to identifying financial resources to expand the team, but he would need to see more information.

The committee has asked the Brown administration or the police command staff to provide data and statistics on the program.

“We need the data because that’s how we allocate resources. How many of these cases do we have? Are they mostly in the evening, mostly on weekends?” asked Rivera, Police Oversight Committee chairman. “You have some Council members who want it 24/7. I would like to see the data to justify that.”

