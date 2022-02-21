Council to take up bill aimed at ending 'demolition by neglect' of landmarks

Legislation requiring local landmarks in Buffalo to be inspected every three years is expected to pass Tuesday in the Common Council with the support of the Brown administration.
Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto proposed the legislation after learning the embattled Great Northern grain elevator had never been inspected by the Department of Permit and Inspection Services since owner Archer Daniels Midland purchased the structure in 1993, three years after it was landmarked.
Uncertainty looms among several of the 134 structures in the city – theaters, industrial buildings, houses, neighborhood bars and schools – that have local historic status.
"We hear the term 'demolition by neglect,' and no landmark should ever be demolished by neglect," Feroleto said. "This will ensure that if a landmark is being neglected, an inspector could write it up and begin the process of requiring repairs."
The lack of scheduled inspections of properties designated to be of special importance to the city has contributed to their decline, Feroleto said.
"We will now have a building inspector at properties every three years, so there will never be an instance where a local landmark will go decades without going inspected," Feroleto said.
A measure to be introduced in the Common Council calls for scheduled building inspections of all 144 local landmarks.
Cathy Amdur, deputy commissioner for permits and inspections, said the city is on board with the new requirements.
"The department and the administration is in full support of this legislation," Amdur said.
She said the department is putting inspections of local landmarks "into motion" and has enough staff to do what's required.
The department's use of a drone will help facilitate the evaluation of roofs, upper portions of exterior walls and other areas that are hard to gain access to, she said.
The legislation will make a big difference in protecting the city's local landmarks, said Gwen Howard, chair of the Buffalo Preservation Board.
"It has always been every property owner's responsibility to maintain their property, regardless of their preservation status," Howard said. "But this will help protect those buildings that our community has identified as our most important."
Feroleto said the new law should help avoid emergency demolition situations like what has happened with the Great Northern.
"If you have a landmark that an inspector writes up, it ensures there will be communication between the property owner and the department before we have an emergency situation," Feroleto said.
The new law would apply to 134 local landmarks. That breaks down to about 45 additional inspections a year for the Department of Permit and Inspection Services.
Local landmark designations are not a panacea in saving buildings. Since 1977, 14 of them, including some already rundown when landmarked, have been demolished.
North Council Member Joseph Golombek, a cosponsor of the bill, said, "It's a good piece of legislation."
"The demolition by neglect has absolutely been a problem," Golembek said. "Between that and the new technology such as drones, I think it's very doable."
Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski supports the change as a "proactive" measure to safeguard local landmarks.
"Hopefully, routine inspections will encourage property owners of landmarked buildings to address existing issues proactively before they escalate in severity," Nowakowski said.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.