Council sets meeting for public to weigh in on federal stimulus spending

Comments will be accepted through July 30.

Nearly 50 comments had been submitted on the website survey by the end of June, said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But Wyatt said he doesn’t think information about the website survey was “readily available” to the public, which is why he requested the special meeting for people to verbalize their comments in an open forum.

“We just want to make sure we give people a pulpit to use for ideas on how this money could be used,” Wyatt said.

The Finance Committee will host the open meeting virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page: facebook.com/BFLOCC.

At the beginning of the meeting, information will be provided on how the American Rescue Plan funds can be used. Afterwards, the meeting will be opened for comments, Wyatt said.

To sign up to speak during the meeting, call the Council staff office at 851-5105, Wyatt said.

Since early June, the Brown administration has identified how to use $62 million of the federal aid, including: