Council sends legislation again to mayor to eliminate school zone cameras

Legislation to eliminate the use of speed cameras in school zones is on its way to Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown to approve or veto.

This time, the Common Council went through the regular legislative process.

“Our goal has been to eliminate the school zone cameras along with the $50 fines that have affected so many people over the past few months,” University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said. “This amendment aims to make that goal a reality by September 1st.”

The Council approved the legislation Tuesday by a 6-3 vote, enough to override a potential mayoral veto.

The legislative item is identical to a previous one Council members approved last month for immediate passage. But Brown refused to sign the expedited legislation or veto it, saying the members did not follow the proper legislative process for immediate passage.

Brown has 10 days of receipt to sign or veto the measure. If he does nothing, the item then would be enacted automatically, officials said.

