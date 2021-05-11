Council seeks judge's opinion on legislation to eliminate school speed zone cameras

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown has said he will not sign expedited legislation approved by the Common Council to eliminate school zone speed cameras because council members did not follow the proper process.

Council President Darius G. Pridgen and other members maintain the Council’s vote was appropriate.

Now, the Council wants a judge to weigh in.

The Council wants a judicial opinion on Article 3, Section 19 of the City Charter, which Council members say authorizes them to approve the ordinance amendment for immediate passage.

Lawmakers also want to know what happens if Brown does not respond to the ordinance amendment and how that would affect enacting the legislation.

The clarity will help the current and future lawmakers and will be crucial to how the city’s legislative body operates, Pridgen said.

The Council adopted a resolution Tuesday directing the city's corporation counsel to obtain the judicial opinion.