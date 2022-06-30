Council reverses course, delays vote on redistricting plan

After criticism from hundreds of Buffalo residents, the Common Council canceled a vote on new Council district boundaries that some say do not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness.

Critics of the plan said Thursday they were prepared to take the matter to court if the Council had followed through with a vote planned for Friday.

City residents gave Council Members an earful during redistricting hearing Their message was clear: Maps should be more inclusive and racially balanced, and the public should have more time to consider the changes and provide feedback.

"The Council has decided to delay this meeting in order to provide more time to review and consider the details associated with the proposed maps and public input," Council President Darius Pridgen said in an email. "We will be rescheduling this meeting at a future date to be determined."

The email came some 37 minutes after the start of a press conference by Our City Action Buffalo, a coalition of community organizations and city residents that developed an alternative redistricting plan it wants the Council to consider.

The organization called the press conference Thursday at City Hall to urge Council members to hold off on voting on a redistricting recommendation by the city’s reapportionment commission.

"Today is a win for the people," said Harper Bishop, a member of the organization. "We’re heartened the Common Council decided to listen to the will of the people, and we look forward to a more robust process that takes into account all ... residents in the city of Buffalo."

Bishop said the group intended to file its own plan with the City Clerk soon after its press conference.

Critics contend the process of crafting the redrawn boundaries was not transparent enough. Since the Council has until July 30 to approve the new map, more time should be spent gathering public feedback, they said.

The city’s reapportionment commission held a public hearing May 18 on its recommendation, just days after the May 14 mass shooting at Tops, with the public reeling from the massacre, critics say. The Common Council held a public hearing Tuesday – Primary Day – in Council Chambers to get feedback on the proposed adjustments to the boundaries of the city’s nine Council districts.

“There’s 278,000 of us, and we can come together and have a conversation about how we want to be represented at the local level, and that didn’t happen. And it feels – as a citizen – like it purposely didn’t happen,” said Jessie Fisher, an Elmwood Village resident, urban planner and executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

“One public hearing four days after the massacre at the Tops, and then a second public hearing ... on Primary Day. I’ll be honest. I have four kids. I was scrambling to do my day job, go vote, get on that 5 o’clock Zoom. It was hard, and I’m an extremely privileged person. I will put that out there, and it was still a scramble for me to get to.”

Reapportionment happens once a decade based on the 2020 U.S. Census.

Buffalo attorney Adam Bojak was among the more than 100 people in the Council Chambers at Tuesday's public hearing. About 50 others participated remotely. And more than 700 people signed a petition to endorse an alternative redistricting plan developed by Our City Buffalo Coalition.

“Ten years ago, the people on the Common Council looked at the map and they said, ‘I want to keep my job,’ and that’s a natural thing. It’s a position of power. It’s a position of prestige, and you’d want to stay there,” said Bojak, who lives in the Niagara District. “There is way too much gerrymandering here, and there’s still, 10 years later, elected representatives choosing their voters, whereas the voters should be choosing their representation.”

'Diluted and striped away'

In the current district map and the one proposed by the commission, people who identify as white have numerical advantages in two-thirds of the districts, even though white people don't make up two-thirds of the city's population, said Russell Weaver, a community geographer who worked on the alternative map developed by Our City Action Buffalo.

Under the commission's proposed redistricting plan, Ellicott would have 17,950 Black residents, with 23,347 in Masten and 18,970 in University.

“Now we have an opportunity to enhance the voting power of Black folks in East Buffalo, only to see that diluted and stripped away,” said India B. Walton, a candidate in last year’s mayoral race, who has criticized the commission's redrawn boundaries for taking away a “plurality of the Black voting age population.”

Buffalo’s population grew for the first time in 70 years to 278,349 residents in 2020 from 261,275 in 2010, according to the Census Bureau.

The commission's map does not reflect that much of the population growth occurred in the current Fillmore district, Our City Acton Buffalo members said.

“That’s the district that would have to contract, but instead it shot up even farther into Allentown and the Elmwood Village, which is kind of counter intuitive. Instead of it shrinking down in size, it horse-shoed up even more,” Bishop said.

“It horse-shoed up into predominantly white neighborhoods, when the population growth was primarily people of color in that district,” Fisher added.

Not enough transparency

Fisher sat on a reapportionment commission 20 years ago. Weaver did the same 10 years ago. Based on their experiences, there was not enough transparency in this year's process, they said.

“Every meeting that we held as a commission had the cameras at the table," Weaver said. "They all went onto public access government TV channel."

A dedicated website included the resources that the commission used, he said.

"There was a Power Point presentation where we went over all the decisions that were made, why they were like that," he said. "There were easels where people could go up and sort of write on a map, whether or not they liked the boundaries.”

“We met for months on end, multiple, multiple meetings,” Fisher added. “They were open to the public. We looked at so many iterations of maps.”

At the time, Elmwood Village was in four different districts, “and it was just always very complicated."

"Ultimately, we did get Elmwood Village into two from four, which was super helpful," he added. "I felt like that process was robust, and open and transparent and so I lost gracefully,” Fisher said. “When I saw this map it was kind of shocking, first of all, Elmwood back in four districts again. Again, you don’t have to just take those districts that were created 10 years ago and kind of tweak around the edges to make up for the population shift. You could have, again, another robust conversation.”

According to the Council, detailed notes and meeting minutes were filed with the Council for each of the commission’s four meetings from April 20 through May 17, and the public hearing on May 18.

The commission’s public hearing was posted on the Council’s social media channels four times inviting the public to attend. In addition, the commissioner streamed the public hearing live on Facebook and allowed guests to attend in person or access it remotely.

A city website page was created with draft maps, meeting minutes, a timeline and a form for public comments. The City Clerk’s office announced on June 14 the Council’s public hearing that was held Tuesday. A meeting notice announcing the meeting was sent to all media outlets on June 14, as well, and follow-up reminders were sent to the media.

