Council questions new process to get surplus foreclosure sums to former owners

County has lost years of tax collections by failing to pursue tax delinquents in Buffalo Erie County is cheating its taxpayers. It is doing so by failing for years to go after its tax cheaters. It needs to rethink its indifference. The problem for Erie County is expense. As a consequence of the disastrous 2004 budget crisis, the department that ensures tax compliance was gutted, leaving it with too few resources to go after

Rivera also wants to know how many times the city tries to reach out to the former property owners.

“Do you make one attempt? Is it two attempts? Is it three attempts? Is it certified mail? Is it posted on their homes? What’s the process for notice is very important because there’s an inherent benefit to the city, obviously, in not putting that information out because the benefit is we keep the money," he said.

The new process applies only to the last city auction, held in October 2019. The city's annual auction was not held in 2020 or this year because of the pandemic. The next auction is scheduled for spring 2022. By then, the kinks should be worked out, and the city will have a “hard launch” of the program, Shell said.

Under the former process, the city did not send notices letting people know they may be entitled to a surplus. Any money collected above what the city was owed went to the Erie County comptroller – who handled unclaimed funds for the county – and then eventually to New York State. The title holder and/or lien holder at the time of the auction could apply for the funds through the state.