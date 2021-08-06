Council members submit wish lists for Buffalo's stimulus spending

High-tech devices to pinpoint the location of gunfire. A sports facility at Shoshone Park in North Buffalo. High-speed internet. And a lot of infrastructure.

Common Council members have weighed in with their ideas on how to spend $331 million in American Rescue Plan funds coming to Buffalo.

Now, they are waiting to hear back from the Brown administration. Mayor Byron Brown has said he would work with Council members to produce a spending plan, which must be ratified by the Council before it's submitted to the federal government by Aug. 31.

Public safety initiatives emerged among many areas of interest for the lawmakers, including recreation, infrastructure and the internet.

Here's a sampling of their wish lists:

Public safety

ShotSpotters, with 15 listening sensors per square mile, register the sound of gunfire and determine where it came from – all within a minute before alerting police. The FBI brought the system to Buffalo in 2011 for a one-year trial in some neighborhoods.

The Buffalo Police Department is looking into bringing them to the city, but funding has been an issue, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.